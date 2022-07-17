×

Soccer

Banyana ace Seoposenwe will take a place in Wafcon final over Golden Boot

17 July 2022 - 16:48 By Sihle Ndebele in Rabat
Jermaine Seoposenwe of SA during Banyana Banyana's 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations press conference at Stade Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Sunday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe has made it clear that winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Golden Boot isn’t her main goal despite the odds favouring her to do so.

Seoposenwe boasts two goals and is Banyana’s top scorer in the tournament. Wafcon’s joint-leading scorers are Ghizlane Chebbak of the hosts Morocco and Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade on three goals.

Seoposenwe will spearhead Mzansi’s attack when they trade blows with neighbours Zambia in their semifinal at Stade V Mohammed in Casablanca on Monday night (7pm SA time). Nigeria meet Morocco in the later game at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat (10pm SA time).

“I think as a forward I am positive about leading the attack and scoring goals but the objective is to make it to the final,'' said Seoposenwe at a press conference in Casablanca on Sunday, where coach Desiree Ellis also shared her plans for the Zambia tie.

“I am not going to try to chase individual awards because we came here as a team. If it [winning the Golden Boot] happens, it happens but it’s not my priority.”

Seoposenwe, who recently parted ways with Portuguese side Braga and is unattached, underlined that Banyana appreciate the support they get from the South Africans back home, saying is has motivated them substantially.

“Hopefully we can continue putting smiles on the faces of South African people. We’ve been getting a lot of messages of support from back home and we really are driven by that.

“Social media has been abuzz with people showing us love and we appreciate that.”

Ellis also shared the same sentiment.

“We see our fans watching our matches from computers in complete darkness [due to load-shedding], so we want to win against Zambia to continue making the country proud,'' the coach said.

By reaching the semis, Banyana and Zambia secured their ticket for next year’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This means Cosafa will, for the first time, have two representatives at the global spectacle.

