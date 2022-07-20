Sundowns star Zwane pays glowing tribute to Vilakazi, who has joined TS Galaxy

“We know the type of footballer we los. It is unfortunate we got to that space where we could not guarantee him the game time he deserved. He is a top football player and someone who was a bit unfortunate with regards to injuries and particularly last season.
Vilakazi signed for Sundowns from Wits in July 2016.
Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Themba “Mshishi” Zwane paid special tribute to “my brother” Sibusiso “Villa” Vilakazi, who recently left the club to join TS Galaxy.
The 32-year-old Vilakazi left the Brazilians after six successful years at Chloorkop, where he won five league titles, the 2016 Caf Champions League, two Nedbank Cups, one Telkom Knockout and one MTN8 title.
“I met Villa when we were at the SA under-23s and he became like a brother to me,” said Zwane, who once formed a formidable attacking partnership with Vilakazi and Gaston Sirino.
“We shared a lot of ideas about football, we always pushed each other on the field and we became brothers. But this is part of football and there is nothing we can do about it.”
As Vilakazi continues his journey with Galaxy, there is a possibility of the friends coming up against each other during the season and Zwane is looking forward to that.
“It’s going to be a nice battle the day I am going to play against him. It used to be a lot at training where we tested each other's strengths and showed each other’s experience. But he is a top player and that’s what I can say about him.”
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena shared the sentiment that Vilakazi proved himself.
“If you want to speak about Villa, there is not much to say because you will run out of superlatives. His background speaks for itself — he is a former [PSL] footballer of the season, a multiple championship-winning footballer and not just at Sundowns,” said Mokwena.
The Downs coach said Vilakazi let go because Downs could not guarantee the ex-Bidvest Wits star game time.
