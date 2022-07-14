×

Soccer

Sibusiso Vilakazi signs for TS Galaxy from Sundowns

14 July 2022 - 16:36
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi (right) has announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi
TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi (right) has announced the signing of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi
Image: TS Galaxy Twitter

TS Galaxy have announced former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi, 32, as a new signing before the start of the 2022-2023 season. 

“TS Galaxy has completed the signing of Sibusiso 'Villa' Vilakazi. Welcome to Rockets family Villa,” Galaxy said on Twitter on Thursday.

Vilakazi's move came as no surprise as he battled for game time at the Brazilians last season. His contract with Sundowns, the team he joined in 2016, expired in June and was not renewed.

The midfielder, who won his first league title with Bidvest Wits in May 2016 before moving to Sundowns, made only eight league and five cup appearances last season as he also battled injuries. 

TimesLIVE

