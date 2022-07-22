×

Soccer

Dan Malesela joins Royal AM as Khabo Zondo is demoted from head to co-coach

22 July 2022 - 12:48 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Dan Malesela has joined Royal AM as one of three co-coaches.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

In a dramatic turn of events, Royal AM have demoted Khabo Zondo from head coach to one of the three co-coaches with Dan Malesela and Abram Nteo.

The changes were confirmed by the Pietermaritzburg-based club on Friday when they also announced the signing of three players.

“Royal AM FC is proud to announce the signing of three players who join the squad ahead of the 2022/23 season, Philani Cele, Shane Roberts and Lesvin Stoffels,” the club said.

“In addition to this, the management of the club decided to no longer have a head coach but rather have three co-coaches who will work together in ensuring the success of the team. We are proud to welcome co-coaches Khabo Zondo, Abraham Nteo and Dan Malesela.”

