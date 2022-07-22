Zondo, who has not coached in the DStv Premiership for 13 years, was appointed by the club at the beginning of July.
His appointment sent shock waves around the SA football fraternity, and stories started doing the rounds that Zondo’s appointment was not approved by the owner of the club, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.
Reports have suggested that is one of the reasons that led to Royal management suspending CEO Sinky Mnisi.
Zondo had replaced John Maduka, who surprisingly left the side for struggling Maritzburg United despite helping Royal to a third place finish in the Premiership.
Malesela was jobless after parting ways with Marumo Gallants while Nteo was an assistant coach to Maduka last season.
Dan Malesela joins Royal AM as Khabo Zondo is demoted from head to co-coach
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
In a dramatic turn of events, Royal AM have demoted Khabo Zondo from head coach to one of the three co-coaches with Dan Malesela and Abram Nteo.
The changes were confirmed by the Pietermaritzburg-based club on Friday when they also announced the signing of three players.
“Royal AM FC is proud to announce the signing of three players who join the squad ahead of the 2022/23 season, Philani Cele, Shane Roberts and Lesvin Stoffels,” the club said.
“In addition to this, the management of the club decided to no longer have a head coach but rather have three co-coaches who will work together in ensuring the success of the team. We are proud to welcome co-coaches Khabo Zondo, Abraham Nteo and Dan Malesela.”
