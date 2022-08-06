×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

WATCH | 'My work will speak for me,' says Pirates' new coach Jose Riveiro ahead of first game

06 August 2022 - 11:09 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro at the 2022/2023 DStv Premiership season launch at SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg on July 28.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro at the 2022/2023 DStv Premiership season launch at SuperSport Studios in Johannesburg on July 28.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

After being called distasteful names following his appointment as Orlando Pirates' new coach, Jose Riveiro plans to let his work change the negative perceptions South Africans have about him.

When Riveiro's appointment was announced by Pirates in June there was bedlam, mostly on social media, with supporters referring to him as a “plumber” because he was unknown in SA and his lack of high-profile previous jobs as a coach.

The 46-year-old Spaniard, who will take charge of his first match against Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm), said he wasn’t surprised by the reception as Pirates’ management had prepared him for it.

Special Guest Interviewer, Thomas Mlambo, sits down with the newly appointed Head Coach of Orlando Pirates Football Club, José Luis Riveiro. !!! For more exclusive Orlando Pirates Behind The Scenes videos, download the official app here: www.orlandopiratesfc.com/app *** Subscribe to become a PRO Supporter and receive your Supporter's Card, Official Club Gift, sponsor benefits and unlimited, unrestricted access to all Behind The Scenes footage of Orlando Pirates. Subscribe to PiratesTV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/PiratesTV Like Orlando Pirates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrlandoPirates/ Follow Orlando Pirates on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orlandopira... Follow Orlando Pirates on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/orlandopirates #OrlandoPirates #OnceAlways

“To be honest, I was aware of that and the management of the club explained to me that they were going to announce my name and that this might happen because there's a lot of people following the club,” Riveiro said.

“I understood that would be normal because nobody knows me and I’m not coming from the (English) Premier League, but I’m coming from Veikkausliiga (Finish league). I’m not a famous former player that would get credit because of that.

“But you can still lose that credit if you don’t do things well. Yes, in the beginning people will be positive because you played football, but I was not a football player and I didn’t coach in a big league so it’s understandable that people can have doubts.”

Why Orlando Pirates will win the DStv Premiership in 2022-23

Orlando Pirates have been a huge disappointment over the past few seasons, but it would be very dangerous to rule them out of the DStv Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro, who got his first coaching qualification at the age of 19, has vowed to change what local football fans think of him.

“I don’t know exactly the meaning of those words or sentences that they said about me or what they are trying to express, but if their doubts are about my profession they can be calm,” he said.

“I am a person who is really committed to my job, the club that I have signed up for, by dedicating all of my time in order to achieve all the objectives that they have proposed to me. They can be calm about that.

“Like we said, football will speak for us and what we are going to achieve will speak for us. We are here to entertain the people and if the people get entertained by saying that we are plumbers, it’s fine. No problem at all,” Riveiro said.

“I’m not very active in social media or in googling my name, I don’t do that at all. I just focus on what I will try to do next.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘We will compete for everything,’ says Chiefs star Billiat on new season

Following their major clear-out in the name of rebuilding, Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Khama Billiat believes Amakhosi have assembled a good team to go ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns blow away Cape Town City in season opener

If the big question for this season is who can stop Mamelodi Sundowns, the answer from the opening game is not Cape Town City or perhaps no one at ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Sekhukhune United ‘lack ethics and morals’: Royal AM boss Sinky Mnisi

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has thrown a jab at rivals Sekhukhune United, saying he will never work for the side even if they were the last team on ...
Sport
1 day ago

PODCAST | King Kaizer on the microphone

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung speaks on the PSL working on a model to regulate the buying and selling of clubs and bringing new leadership on ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'This act shows leadership on another level': Pitso salutes Malema Soccer
  2. ‘I am not udakaboy’: Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi blasts owner MaMkhize Soccer
  3. PODCAST | ‘I knew I had overstayed my welcome at Sundowns’: Hlompho Kekana Soccer
  4. Emotional Tatjana opens up about mental challenges at Games Sport
  5. PODCAST | King Kaizer on the microphone Soccer

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...