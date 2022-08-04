Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung speaks on the PSL working on a model to regulate the buying and selling of clubs and bringing new leadership on board.
King Kaizer says he is well aware the army of Amakhosi fans is worried that their strike force may lack firepower before the 2022-2023 season.
He also shares his thoughts with Bareng-Batho Kortjaas and Sazi Hadebe on Stuart Baxter, Arthur Zwane, the salary bill and pregnant promise he sees in the Chiefs development ranks.
SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | King Kaizer on the microphone
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan
