‘We were not ourselves’, Zwane says after Chiefs’ humiliating 4-0 defeat to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has acknowledged his team was never going to match Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership encounter at the Loftus Stadium on Saturday, considering the "slow" way in which they started the match they ended losing by a humiliating 4-0.
“We started the game very, very slow and we were not ourselves judging by the (sixth minute) goal we conceded. I think the first goal was manna from heaven,” the coach said in his post-match conference.
Chiefs’ central defender Siyabonga Ngezana contributed to Sundowns’ first two goals. The first was as a result of him failing to control and pass and the ball was stolen by striker Gaston Sirino, who opened the scoring.
Only 11 minutes later the Chiefs defender committed a foul in the box against Sundowns’ hot striker Peter Shalulile ,and referee Victor Gomes pointed to the spot for Shalulile to double the Brazilians’ lead to 2-0 going to half time.,
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“The second goal, I doubt it was penalty. I think it was a soft penalty but we were not ourselves and we were not in the game,” said Zwane.
“We played about 45 minutes without any decent attempt at goal.
“Though we had some few good moments I think we could have done better. I think with Cole (Alexander) we hit the side net then we had another one with Yusuf (Maart) when it went over the bar. It was a great movement from the boys.
“But we were just flat. Maybe it could be the game we played on Tuesday (3-0 home win against Maritzburg United). I think it took a lot from us but I don’t want to make excuses. We were outplayed in all departments.”
'I won't kill Ngezana,' Zwane says after the defender's costly mistakes in Chiefs' 4-0 loss to Sundowns
Zwane said Chiefs tried to recover in the second half but e thinks they only did better for 15 minutes.
“Then we went to half time and we had make changes. After making those changes I think we saw a little bit of positives of offensive attack that could have given us a goal.
“But Reeve (Frosler), it was still 2-0 and if he had scored that it could have changed the game. We couldn’t capitalise and t conceded the third goal and just after that goal we got a penalty.
“We missed it and from there we created two or three chances but we were not ourselves. I think we played for 15 minutes in the second half. We looked better, we changed the structure and looked like scoring and we dominated for that 15 minutes and I thought from there we lost it again.”
Chiefs, who have lost two of their first three league matches, will host newcomers and early log leaders Richards Bay at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 8pm on Saturday.
