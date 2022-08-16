PSL prosecutor Majavu charges Cape Town City over FNB sponsorship

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has charged Cape Town City for allegedly signing a sponsorship deal with First National Bank (FNB) without obtaining approval from the PSL.

City are at loggerheads with the PSL over the deal, announced by the Cape club on August 1. The PSL have voiced concern that the sponsorship is in conflict with the league's sponsorship for the Nedbank Cup.

“Cape Town City stand charged for failure to obtain prior approval from the PSL executive committee in accordance with the compliance manual before the conclusion of a new or an amended sponsorship agreement with a particular bank,” Majavu said on Tuesday night.

“In accordance with the rules they ought to have sought and obtained approval before concluding the agreement. In this instance the allegation against them is that they did it the other way around.

“They will appear before the DC on Monday at 6.30pm.”

Majavu also said Swallows FC had been charged for delaying the start of their 3-2 DStv Premiership win against City at Dobsonville Stadium on August 9.

“Swallows stand charged of delaying the start of their fixture against City and also amending their team sheet without notifying the opposing team and match officials as prescribed in terms of the rules.

“They will appear on Thursday at 4.30pm.”