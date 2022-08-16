×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL prosecutor Majavu charges Cape Town City over FNB sponsorship

16 August 2022 - 20:31 By Marc Strydom
Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu.
Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has charged Cape Town City for allegedly signing a sponsorship deal with First National Bank (FNB) without obtaining approval from the PSL.

City are at loggerheads with the PSL over the deal, announced by the Cape club on August 1. The PSL have voiced concern that the sponsorship is in conflict with the league's sponsorship for the Nedbank Cup.

“Cape Town City stand charged for failure to obtain prior approval from the PSL executive committee in accordance with the compliance manual before the conclusion of a new or an amended sponsorship agreement with a particular bank,” Majavu said on Tuesday night.

“In accordance with the rules they ought to have sought and obtained approval before concluding the agreement. In this instance the allegation against them is that they did it the other way around.

“They will appear before the DC on Monday at 6.30pm.”

Majavu also said Swallows FC had been charged for delaying the start of their 3-2 DStv Premiership win against City at Dobsonville Stadium on August 9.

“Swallows stand charged of delaying the start of their fixture against City and also amending their team sheet without notifying the opposing team and match officials as prescribed in terms of the rules.

“They will appear on Thursday at 4.30pm.”

READ MORE

Cape Town City announce big sponsorship with major bank

Cape Town City have announced a major new sponsorship deal with First National Bank (FNB).
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says sons must find their own way in football

Bafana Bafana legend and Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says though he will play a role assisting his two sons to crack it in big time ...
Sport
10 hours ago

'Rhythm City' star Brian 'Bruno' Majola has died

Mzansi mourns the death of another thespian.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Majavu provides update on DC hearing against Cape Town City boss Comitis

Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has provided an update on the disciplinary hearing the league has brought against Cape Town City boss ...
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for ... Soccer
  2. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer
  3. Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says sons must find their own way in football Soccer
  4. Super League means death of Champions League Sport
  5. Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Bernard Parker signs two-year deal with TS ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...
Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade