‘I wasn’t told anything’: Parker says Chiefs never offered him off-field post

“Coach Gavin knows me well from our time at Chiefs and he said to me, ‘No, man, rather you train with the team [SuperSport] because we‘ve got a young and exciting team here and come and inspire the boys.’

“I didn’t even ask anything else, I just said, ‘What time should I come to training tomorrow?’ I came in and trained and they were very impressed. The technical staff believed I could add value and they took it up higher.

“The league started and things went on and on and I decided to go with the option to come to 'the Rockets' [Galaxy] because me and the chairman [Tim Sukazi] have got a bit of a relationship since [Dutch club] FC Twente.

“He [then-agent Sukazi] came to visit me at Twente when he brought 'Tower' [defender Eric Mathoho] on trial in 2009. From there we had a good relationship.

“He called me and said he wanted me to be part of the family. I accepted it, I took on his blessing.”

Parker joins Galaxy, who have started the season on an excellent note, drawing their first DStv Premiership match 0-0 against Stellenbosch before winning their next two games against five-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns (1-0) and SuperSport (2-0).

Galaxy visit Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on Saturday.