×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

‘I wasn’t told anything’: Parker says Chiefs never offered him off-field post

17 August 2022 - 14:35
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Bernard Parker at a TS Galaxy media open day at St Stithians College in Johannesburg on August 17 2022.
Bernard Parker at a TS Galaxy media open day at St Stithians College in Johannesburg on August 17 2022.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Bernard Parker has revealed there was never any firm talk between him and his former club Kaizer Chiefs of taking up any post-playing position at the club after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Veteran forward Parker, who spent 11 years at Chiefs, joined TS Galaxy last week. This was after he spent two months of the off-season training on his own and later with SuperSport United, having been released by Amakhosi.

“I don’t know who came up with that talk,” the 36-year-old said at Galaxy’s training ground at St Stithians College in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

“I really don’t know because I wasn’t told about that. I did ask what’s happening and the way forward.

“I wasn’t told anything and things just went quiet, hence I decided to sit down with my family to look at the best way forward.”

The former Bafana Bafana striker nearly found a path to joining his former Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt at SuperSport.  

“I was training alone for quite some time and I was hoping for something,” Parker said.

“Coach Gavin knows me well from our time at Chiefs and he said to me, ‘No, man, rather you train with the team [SuperSport] because we‘ve got a young and exciting team here and come and inspire the boys.’

“I didn’t even ask anything else, I just said, ‘What time should I come to training tomorrow?’ I came in and trained and they were very impressed. The technical staff believed I could add value and they took it up higher.

“The league started and things went on and on and I decided to go with the option to come to 'the Rockets' [Galaxy] because me and the chairman [Tim Sukazi] have got a bit of a relationship since [Dutch club] FC Twente.

“He [then-agent Sukazi] came to visit me at Twente when he brought 'Tower' [defender Eric Mathoho] on trial in 2009. From there we had a good relationship.

“He called me and said he wanted me to be part of the family. I accepted it, I took on his blessing.”

Parker joins Galaxy, who have started the season on an excellent note, drawing their first DStv Premiership match 0-0 against Stellenbosch before winning their next two games against five-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns (1-0) and SuperSport (2-0).

Galaxy visit Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on Saturday.

READ MORE

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana star Bernard Parker signs two-year deal with TS Galaxy

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Bernard Parker has signed a two-year deal with TS Galaxy, despite training with SuperSport United for ...
Sport
3 days ago

Zitha Kwinika’s promise to Kaizer Chiefs fans

Zitha Kwinika has promised Kaizer Chiefs supporters that, within a team framework, his personal commitment is to always try to make the challenge ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘We are avoiding the quick fix’: Zwane on Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of strikers

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they are avoiding quick fixes and signing for the sake of signing to resolve the lack of strikers in his squad.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Kaizer Chiefs have to spend R100m to compete with Sundowns: experts

Football transfer experts in SA have predicted that Kaizer Chiefs may need to spend up to R100m during the present and the next few transfer windows ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for ... Soccer
  2. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer
  3. Bafana legend Shaun Bartlett says sons must find their own way in football Soccer
  4. Say what? Elon Musk is ‘buying Manchester United’ Soccer
  5. Super League means death of Champions League Sport

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...