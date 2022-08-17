“But then, of course, those conflicts have to be resolved.”
Sukazi said he has pointed out to the league that there could be more forums with clubs to make the rules clearer. He believes it will not take long before Galaxy attract a title sponsor and the club is in negotiations with some firms.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Tuesday said he was charging City because “in accordance with the rules they ought to have sought and obtained approval before concluding the agreement. In this instance the allegation against them is that they did it the other way around”.
The often outspoken Sukazi was also asked if the PSL ever discusses the issue of a succession plan for league chair Irvin Khoza at board level, and if he would consider himself a possible successor. “Ja, why not,” he replied.
PODCAST | ‘You don’t want big players like FNB far from the game’: Sukazi
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi says the Premier Soccer League (PSL) should not discourage sponsorships from major financial institutions such as FNB.
Speaking to Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) Sukazi weighed in on the dispute brewing between Cape Town City, who announced FNB as a shirt sponsor on August 1, and the PSL. The league has voiced concern that the deal could be in conflict with its Nedbank Cup sponsorship.
City were also charge on Tuesday to appear before a disciplinary committee on Monday for not seeking permission for the deal with FNB from the PSL executive committee as per the league’s rules.
Citizens chair John Comitis has been at loggerheads with the PSL over a sponsorship previously when he signed a deal with betting company SportPesa in 2017 and similarly did not seek permission from the league first.
“City has got FNB. I've heard there seem to be some issues, but I'm sure they would be resolved successfully,” Sukazi told MSW.
“You would know that the same City had SportPesa — there were said to be issues, but they had them for three seasons.
“My attitude is all problems can be resolved. You want a financial institution such as a major bank, like FNB, to illustrate confidence in what football is doing. You really don't want big players like that far from the game.
