Soccer

Listen up! Here's what Pitso Mosimane thinks SA clubs should do to win Caf trophies

19 August 2022 - 07:00
Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane shares some advice on what Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs should do in order to win Confederation of African Football (Caf) interclub tournaments.
Image: ©Imad Attalai/BackpagePix

Former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has shared some advice on what Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs should do in order to win Confederation of African Football (Caf) interclub tournaments.

Mosimane is one of the most decorated coaches in African club football, having won three Caf champions league titles in his career.

He watched some league games, including Wednesday's clash between Orlando Pirates and Royal AM, sharing his thoughts on the level. 

“I am now getting familiar with Dstv Premier League. It's very exciting. It has a lot of skill and technique,” observed Mosimane. 

“There are a few tactical adjustments to be improved though if we want to win Caf interclub trophies."

Pirates beat Royal AM 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The Buccaneer's head coach Jose Riveiro said while there was a lot of positives, his team could have recovered and kept the ball better.

“It was a very good 60 minutes from us, plenty of positive things, very professional performance here tonight. I liked our defensive work today, it was incredible,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

“I am not happy with the way we recovered the ball, we should have spent more time keeping possession in the second half.

"Even though we were defending a bit lower than what we wanted, I don't remember a single clear chance for Royal AM. So credit to our team, our coaching staff, the players, everyone, because today was beautiful to see the guys fighting this way.”

Pirates will go head-to head with SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. 

