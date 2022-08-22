×

Soccer

'Down to 10 men and still managed to win the game': Fans react to Chiefs beating Richards Bay

22 August 2022 - 09:01
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo challenged by Katleho Makateng of Richards Bay during their DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Football fans have weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs bouncing back from an embarrassing loss to Mamelodi Sundowns to beat Richards Bay in a thrilling home win over the weekend.

Despite playing for more than an hour with 10 men, Amakhosi returned to winning ways with a gritty 1-0 victory in their DStv Premiership clash at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday evening.

Notwithstanding Yusuf Maart’s first-half red card, the team secured the win in the 63rd minute when Dillon Solomons scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot.

Going into the match, coach Arthur Zwane made four changes to his line-up, giving Kgaogelo Sekgota, Njabulo Ncgobo, Nkosingiphile Ncgobo and Brandon Petersen their first starts of the season.

Ahead of match, Zwane said he was expecting a difficult match against a team oozing confidence.

“They are in the top three on the league table and are unbeaten after three games with seven points and they deserve to be there because they’ve been playing well.

“We analysed them and we are trying to make sure we get it right by capitalising on their loopholes.” 

Zwane thought it would take energy and self-belief to win against Richards Bay after the 4-0 loss against Sundowns.

“But when I look at the boys I still see a lot of confidence and belief that we are on the right track. We are working very hard, the games will be coming thick and fast again. At least we had a full week to rectify things and work on the good things we feel are working for us,” Zwane said.

On social media, fans agreed with Zwane that Kaizer Chief was on the right track.

READ MORE:

