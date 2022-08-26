×

Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns to feature in popular game Fifa 23

26 August 2022 - 18:19 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Mamelodi Sundowns players celebrate with new recruit Marcelo Allende after he scored the third goal in their DStv Premiership 0 win over Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld on August 24 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SA football giants Mamelodi Sundowns will feature in the popular football game Fifa 23 for the first time, the club has confirmed.

According to Masandawana, they will be the only African side in the latest edition for gamers.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will feature in the latest #FIFA23 game as the only African team in the game! It's time to pick up those controllers and play with Bafana Ba Style!” Sundowns wrote on their social media platforms.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have featured in the past.

The game features some of the best clubs in the world including English, Spanish, French, Italian and German clubs.

This is huge recognition for Sundowns who have been dominating local football for the better part of the last decade.

“Sport has the unique ability to bring people together, and no sport unites people as powerfully as football does in Africa,” said 33-year-old Sundowns chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe.

“From its first introduction in 1993, the FIFA video game series has played a similar role in bringing Africans together around gaming consoles across the continent, and more recently, it has brought African gamers to the world.

“Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club is delighted to be part of the EA SPORTS roster of teams and is humbled to represent our continent in the latest edition of FIFA 23.

“For the longest time, supporters of SA football have pleaded with us to get the team included on the platform. Now, we can finally give gamers the chance to play as The Brazilians of Africa, Bafana Ba Style (The Boys with Style) and take on the best clubs in global football.

“This is a special milestone in Mamelodi Sundowns’ history and I would like to thank EA SPORTS and Roc Nation Sports International for believing in the club.”

