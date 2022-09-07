“He is a hard working coach. He really wants his players to work hard and we are beginning to understand his tactics and ability to read the game.
Please don’t boo us, pleads Pirates midfielder Vincent Pule
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Vincent Pule has made an impassioned plea to the club’s supporters to stop booing players as the Buccaneers continue to lay the foundation for their 2022-23 DStv Premiership campaign.
After seven league games this season the Buccaneers have accumulated 11 points and established themselves as one of the early pace setters.
During this period, where they have won three, drawn and lost two matches from seven, the Ghost — Bucs' supporters — have often been on the case of strikers Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah.
“Fans want us to win every game and they don’t want mistakes,” Pule said during the launch of the Carling Black Label Cup that is going to feature four teams voted for by fans in November.
“I would like to thank them for their support and encourage them to continue supporting us because as players we always want to make sure we are ready for games.
“We want to make sure they are happy but the reality is that in football mistakes do happen. I would like them to keep supporting us.”
Pule said Pirates are improving under coach Jose Riveiro, who joined the club during the off-season.
“He is a hard working coach. He really wants his players to work hard and we are beginning to understand his tactics and ability to read the game.
“Unfortunately we have been let down by not finishing our chances. If we could finish off our chances we would be talking a different story.”
Pirates have gone through seven league games relatively well and are into the MTN8 semifinals, where they face Mamelodi Sundowns over two legs next month.
Pule said Bucs are improving with every game.
“It is the beginning of the season. Teams are trying to get their tactics and combinations right. We will see after 10 games what’s going to happen.
“We are in a good space, we are enjoying the coach’s tactics because he is a hard working coach and we are glad we have a coach who is a father figure.
“He goes deeper than just football and we are happy to have someone like that. I think it’s going to help us a lot in terms of improving individually and I think we are going in the right direction.
“In terms of our squad, we have good depth and we have good players who can compete anywhere in the world. We are gunning for any competition we are going to participate in.”
Pirates meet TS Galaxy in the league at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
