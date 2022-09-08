×

Soccer

We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over at Chelsea

08 September 2022 - 07:00
SA football fans think would former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane and Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy. would be a perfect fit as Chelsea coach.

Image: Manchester United/Twitter

SA football fans have reacted to the sacking of Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel by suggesting the London club look at bringing former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane or Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy through the door.

Chelsea announced Tuchel's departure on Wednesday morning.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” the club said in a statement

The club said its coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation for their upcoming matches as officials move swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

Wasting no time, local football fans threw suggested who they thought would be best suited for the job, including the two SA coaches with impressive international CVs.

Some said McCarthy “paved the way” for Mosimane with his recent appointment at Man United and wanted to see him at Chelsea.

Others pointed out that Mosimane is one of the most successful coaches in African history and was arguably among the best in the world over the last few years. They said he is the right person to save the London club

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

