×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

PSL match between Gallants and Chiefs to go ahead in Rustenburg on Sunday

09 September 2022 - 17:46
Mahlatse Makudubela of Marumo Gallants celebrates during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Marumo Gallants and Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane on the 04 September 2022.
Mahlatse Makudubela of Marumo Gallants celebrates during the DStv Premiership 2022/23 match between Marumo Gallants and Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane on the 04 September 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The DStv Premiership clash between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs will go ahead at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday as initially scheduled.

This is after Polokwane high court Judge Gerrit Muller on Friday afternoon upheld a decision by Gallants to move the match from Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo to the North West.

Muller dismissed the interdict by the Polokwane municipality to prevent the game from moving to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium with costs.

The municipality turned to the courts to force Gallants to play the match in Limpopo arguing that the club breached an agreement to play their home games at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Polokwane municipality, Gallants court case over match move delayed

The matter revolves around the club’s decision to move its DStv Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs to Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.
Sport
6 hours ago

“I am very relieved and thanks very much to God for helping us to be where we are now. We didn't sleep for almost two weeks since this thing started and now it has come to an end,” said Gallants owner Abram Sello.

“So, let’s go and fight on the battle field at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. It was very stressful and you must remember this was on an urgent basis. We are relieved but without judging anybody and saying who was right or wrong.

“We were training here (Polokwane) this morning. The players were happy when we got that partial judgment in the morning but it was planned that they will leave for Rustenburg tomorrow (Saturday) in the morning.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Chiefs and PSL punished for pitch invasion in Stellenbosch

The Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee slapped Kaizer Chiefs with a hefty fine for its supporters' pitch invasion in the match against ...
Sport
9 hours ago

AmaZulu coach Truter believes no team will dominate in 2022-23

AmaZulu FC coach Brandon Truter believes the 2022 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season won’t be a one-horse race like the previous campaign because of ...
Sport
1 day ago

'Football can be very cruel': Mosimane weighs in on Thomas Tuchel axing

Local football fans called for Mosimane to replace Tuchel at Chelsea.
Sport
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Orlando Pirates approached me, says coach Riveiro Soccer
  2. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. Percy who? asks Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro on Bafana star Tau Soccer
  4. We know a guy: SA fans think Pitso Mosimane or Benni McCarthy should take over ... Soccer
  5. ‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa Soccer

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'