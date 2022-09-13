Mpengesi said the one game Chippa won under Klate, against Pirates, was “luck”.
PODCAST | Hunt’s opinion should not be taken seriously: Mpengesi
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi says Gavin Hunt’s opinion on the removal by the Eastern Cape club of Daine Klate as head coach seven games into the DStv Premiership season should not be taken seriously.
In a fiery interview, the Chippa United owner told Marawa Sports Worldwide Klate has not been fired, but will be redeployed at the club.
Hunt labelled the decision “a disgrace”.
“Look, that one [Hunt], you know even at Kaizer Chiefs why he was fired,” Mpengesi said.
“I don't know what a good player is for him. If you look at our goalkeeper, [Lloyd] Kazapua, he chased him away.
“In the 10 games Gavin Hunt coached, [Bienvenu] Eva Nga never scored a goal. After [Hunt] left he went on to score 10 goals.
“I think Hunt was raising his opinion, but I don't think his opinion must be taken seriously because he's got his own way of playing negative football.”
Mpengesi said his team showed "cowardliness" in their 1-0 DStv Premiership home defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, so he had to remove Klate.
When pigs fly Mammila will become Bafana coach
“When I watched the Sundowns game it was so sad because it was one-way traffic.
“It was a heartbreaking defeat. But not only the defeat, the cowardliness that we showed in the game. I spoke to the players afterwards and told them, 'This has to stop'.
“I'm not a guy who is afraid to lose, but let us not lose in a cowardly manner. You respect Sundowns as if you are not a PSL club.
“I don't have respect for Sundowns on the field, I don't have respect for Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates. That's why we compete in the PSL.
“So I was very upset. I tried to speak to my coach [Klate] and realised the language I was using was not something he could achieve within a few days, so I decided, as the chair, make an unpopular decision.
"It was not a difficult decision to take. He was not fired — we are going to place him in one of our departments.”
‘I’m not 100% sure’: Daine Klate on reports he has been sacked by Chippa
