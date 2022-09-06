×

Soccer

‘We have a lot of work to do’, says Ellis after Banyana’s thrashing by Brazil

06 September 2022 - 10:46
Ludmila da Silva of Brazil and Bongeka Gamede of SA during the Women's International Friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 5 2022 in Durban.
Ludmila da Silva of Brazil and Bongeka Gamede of SA during the Women's International Friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 5 2022 in Durban.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has admitted the players have much work to do after they were handed a sobering football lesson by technically and tactically superior Brazil in their two-match friendly series.

Unfortunately for Ellis, time is running out because the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in New Zealand and Australia in July and August is under year away and the two defeats to Brazil exposed serious shortcomings.

Banyana lost 3-0 in the first match at Orlando Stadium on Friday, and the Seleção further flexed their considerable muscle by thumping SA 6-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Monday, making for a domineering combined 9-0 scoreline.

Banyana, the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) winners, were outplayed for long periods in both matches, and their efforts were also undermined by glaring individual errors.

“All round the result wasn’t great and we are better than that,” Ellis said after the match in Durban.

“I told the players this level is surely way up compared to Wafcon and we have a lot of work to do. The World Cup is not tomorrow, it is almost a year from now and we wanted a test like this to see where we are at.”

After the matches against Brazil, where Banyana missed key players Noko Matlou, Sibulele Holweni and Thembi Kgatlana for different reasons, Ellis said there may be changes leading up to the World Cup.

“A lot of players were tested and we need to sit down and look at the footage to see who goes with us on the journey. [We need to look at] if they are close, who stays with us, who do we release and who do we bring in?

“I am not happy with the result but there were a few positive moments. I think the negative moments outweigh the positive moments in this match.

“I don’t think we are a 6-0 team, I think we are better than that, and we have to make sure we minimise our mistakes because that is what is costing us dearly at this moment.”

There is no confirmed programme leading up the World Cup but Ellis said it is important for SA to play against top-ranked sides.

“More of these matches will definitely test us. We go back and take the learnings out of this and try to improve with our fitness, technical and tactical ability. We have shown in certain moments we can play againsts top teams.

“It is concentration for the full 90 minutes. I think the level we play at sometimes doesn’t help us in the league because the intensity needs to be higher and nobody understands the intensity of this level.

“When I addressed the players I spoke about Wafcon and I told them if they think  this will be the same intensity, then they are mistaken. A lot of players have had a taste of this and  realise the standard is higher.

“The fitness level has to improve, technical and tactical level has to improve. We have shown  we can play at this level but we have to be able to concentrate for the 90 minutes.

“That comes with playing more games like this that put you under pressure, force you to think quicker, help you to take better decisions under pressure and so forth.

“It is a good lesson for us. Brazil are far ahead of us. If you look at their squad, they have players who play for big clubs.

“We have players abroad too, which has helped the team, but we need more to go abroad to bring back that experience.”

