What Mauricio Affonso told Marcelo Allende about Sundowns and SA

Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
It appears SA agrees with Mamelodi Sundowns import and attacker Marcelo Allende.
In his first detailed press conference since he arrived as a big-money transfer at Chloorkop in July, the Chilean forward spoke candidly about how happy he is to be in the country where people have given him a warm welcome.
Allende, who has scored two goals in five matches in all competitions for the Brazilians, said he came to the country, after a brief trial spell with English giants Arsenal, to win trophies.
“Because this is the best team in Africa, I want to win trophies and that is the reason for me coming here. I am so happy to be here because the people are nice,” he said through a translator as Sundowns prepared for their DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at Loftus on Sunday.
Allende, who follows in the footsteps of countryman and midfield hard man Jorge Acuña, who played for Sundowns in 2009, said he sought information from Uruguayan striker Mauricio Affonso — who left Downs in 2021 — on the standard of the Premiership.
“I didn’t speak with Jorge, but I spoke to Mauricio Affonso and he told me that country and the competition in the league are nice because other teams are hard on the pitch.
“The quality of the players in the team and the coaching is good and I am pleased with that. The quality of the league as a whole is interesting because every team has their own style of play and they make it difficult for every team they play against.”
In the last four matches against Stellenbosch, SuperSport United, Chippa United and Golden Arrows, co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena have persisted with Allende.
Seeking to establish himself as the leading frontman alongside Peter Shalulile, he has stiff competition from the likes of Ethiopian signings Abubeker Nasir, Gift Motupa, Thabiso Kutumela and Kermit Erasmus.
