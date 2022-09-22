PODCAST | Dan Malesela was ‘treated like royalty’ at the Royal AM farm

“Just to clear everybody's minds there was nothing really wrong at Royal AM. The treatment I got was very good.

“I stayed in a very comfortable house at the [Royal] farm, quiet for me to think. It was more like being treated like royalty.”

Asked if he was happy in a co-coaching arrangement, Malesela said: “No, not really. That's the biggest thing I looked into because I had to sit down and check and say, 'What am I doing to this brand, Dan Malesela?'

“I consulted with my wife — probably I should be calling her my new manager. I said, 'I'm really struggling, I'm used to a certain way of doing things.'

“Not that the guys were doing anything bad, but I felt like I needed to take full responsibility of the surroundings, the sessions — I'm used to that — so that a philosophy can become visible.

“I got worried about the brand, Dan Malesela, to say, 'Am I hiding it behind other people?'

“I thought maybe I would rather take a step and look for something else that would justify Dan Malesela the brand.”

Malesela, who has made some questionable job decisions but also battled for opportunities, said he is considering letting his wife take charge of some of his career choices.