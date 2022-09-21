×

Cricket

PODCAST | SA cricket has shown it doesn’t believe in black players: Ramela

21 September 2022 - 10:53 By Sports staff
Former Cricket SA board member Omphile Ramela.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Former Cricket SA (CSA) board member and Gauteng and Cape Cobras cricketer Omphile Ramela says the snubs of T20 captain Temba Bavuma and Andile Phehlukwayo at the SA20 auction are an “indictment on the leadership of Cricket SA”.

Neither SA T20 internationals Bavuma or Phehlukwayo — who was among the most expensive purchases for the SA20’s predecessor, the Mzansi Super League — were picked up by any of the six teams for a base price of R850,000 at the auction at Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Ramela told Marawa Sports Worldwide the auction should have had processes in place to ensure SA national players found a team, and questioned why transformation targets have been suspended for the SA20.

“It was really puzzling the national captain was not bid for. I think that left a sour taste for what otherwise seemed to be a decent day at the office for the SA20,” Ramela said.

“ I think there were some exciting signings, some interesting players who were bought.

“Tristan Stubbs should have stolen the headlines for the right reasons because he is an exciting talent.

“But I think no team signing Temba left many people puzzled. I think it also points to the deeper systemic issues about how you approach cricket in this country and how you approach sport.

“And the lack of transformation, and lack of urgency when it comes to issues of transformation.”

“I think it's an indictment on the leadership of Cricket SA. If you look around the world at other T20 leagues they are strategic about looking after local talent and sending a message about how they believe in themselves as a country.

“I think we've simply said we don't believe in our captain, we don't believe in black African cricketers in general. Because if you look across the teams there are only about six players yet constitutionally, by SA law, CSA is required to have three on the field of play.

“So this league from the start makes you question why transformation has been suspended for this league, what is the motive.”

The SA20 will be played in January and February 2023.

TimesLIVE

