The SA20 will be played in January and February 2023.
TimesLIVE
PODCAST | SA cricket has shown it doesn’t believe in black players: Ramela
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images
Former Cricket SA (CSA) board member and Gauteng and Cape Cobras cricketer Omphile Ramela says the snubs of T20 captain Temba Bavuma and Andile Phehlukwayo at the SA20 auction are an “indictment on the leadership of Cricket SA”.
Neither SA T20 internationals Bavuma or Phehlukwayo — who was among the most expensive purchases for the SA20’s predecessor, the Mzansi Super League — were picked up by any of the six teams for a base price of R850,000 at the auction at Cape Town International Convention Centre.
Ramela told Marawa Sports Worldwide the auction should have had processes in place to ensure SA national players found a team, and questioned why transformation targets have been suspended for the SA20.
“It was really puzzling the national captain was not bid for. I think that left a sour taste for what otherwise seemed to be a decent day at the office for the SA20,” Ramela said.
The SA20 will be played in January and February 2023.
TimesLIVE
