Coach Broos says Bafana chose Sierra Leone and Botswana to avoid losing again

Coach Hugo Broos says Bafana Bafana chose to play against Sierra Leone and Botswana because they didn’t want to play bigger teams and lose again.

Bafana will face various nations in international friendly matches at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, starting with Sierra Leone on Saturday (3pm) and Botswana on Tuesday (3pm).

Early this year, Broos said he didn’t want to play friendlies against weaker countries as they wouldn't help Bafana get stronger.

Bafana played a friendly against world champions France losing 5-0 and Broos was surprised when the national team was criticised for losing.