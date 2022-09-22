Pirates, Maritzburg United and Chippa United were reportedly interested in signing ex-Buccaneer Ndumiso Mabena, after he parted ways with Royal AM this week after a court battle over unpaid wages.
One registration that was made during a quiet day at the PSL offices was for Mogamat May, signed on loan for a year from Cape Town City by new Motsepe Foundation Championship (first division, or NFD) team MB La Masia. The club based in Westbury, Johannesburg, and who play their matches at Bidvest Stadium, were promoted from the Motsepe League (third tier) at the end of last season.
Statistics released by the PSL were that by Tuesday afternoon 104 signings were made between teams in the DStv Premiership.
Top-flight clubs had signed 78 players from NFD teams, and NFD sides had signed 81 from Premiership clubs. First Division clubs had signed 111 players from other NFD teams.
Premiership teams had signed 96 players from outside the PSL (top-flight and first division), meaning they had come either from amateur SA clubs or foreign leagues.
NFD clubs had signed 90 players from outside the PSL. Premiership teams had promoted or signed 59 players from the DStv Diski Challenge reserve league.
Pirates and Sundowns confirm big signings as transfer close looms
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates announced a big signing in exciting attacking midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo from Marumo Gallants on Thursday, while Mamelodi Sundowns made their long-awaited confirmation of the signing of Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.
As Thursday’s midnight close of the first transfer window for 2022-23 Premier Soccer League (PSL) beckoned the Buccaneers and Downs were involved in the biggest early activity.
Ndlondlo’s signing came as a surprise as a move to the Buccaneers for the 27-year-old had not been speculated on in the transfer window silly season.
Pirates said Ndlondlo “joins the Mighty Buccaneers on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Marumo Gallants”.
Ndlondlo said: “With the window closing today, I didn’t think a move would happen, but football is unpredictable, anything is possible. Here I am today speaking to you as an Orlando Pirates player.”
Highly-rated centreback Boutouil, 24, joins from Moroccan top-flight outfit SCC Mohammédia. Downs’ official announcement on the player was reportedly held up by work permit issues.
More transfer activity was expected at the PSL’s offices in Parktown on Thursday'’s final night with some players linked to big moves.
These include Sundowns’ Lyle Lakay, who has dropped to third in the pecking order at left-back at the Brazilians since Terrence Mashego’s signing from Cape Town City last week.
Sundowns’ reportedly wantaway stars Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa may find new clubs, among other players the Tshwane giants might try to find loan destinations for given the Brazilians' extensive signings for the 2022-23 season.
Pirates, Maritzburg United and Chippa United were reportedly interested in signing ex-Buccaneer Ndumiso Mabena, after he parted ways with Royal AM this week after a court battle over unpaid wages.
One registration that was made during a quiet day at the PSL offices was for Mogamat May, signed on loan for a year from Cape Town City by new Motsepe Foundation Championship (first division, or NFD) team MB La Masia. The club based in Westbury, Johannesburg, and who play their matches at Bidvest Stadium, were promoted from the Motsepe League (third tier) at the end of last season.
Statistics released by the PSL were that by Tuesday afternoon 104 signings were made between teams in the DStv Premiership.
Top-flight clubs had signed 78 players from NFD teams, and NFD sides had signed 81 from Premiership clubs. First Division clubs had signed 111 players from other NFD teams.
Premiership teams had signed 96 players from outside the PSL (top-flight and first division), meaning they had come either from amateur SA clubs or foreign leagues.
NFD clubs had signed 90 players from outside the PSL. Premiership teams had promoted or signed 59 players from the DStv Diski Challenge reserve league.
READ MORE
‘Players want to join Sundowns’: Motsepe defends recruitment policy
What Mauricio Affonso told Marcelo Allende about Sundowns and SA
Mokwena says Sundowns did not kill the careers of Erasmus and Motupa
SAZI HADEBE | Instead of gawping in awe of Sundowns, other clubs should learn a thing or two
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos