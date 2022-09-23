Soccer

Orlando Pirates confirm signing Kermit Erasmus and Sipho Chaine

23 September 2022 - 09:26 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kermit Erasmus has joined Orlando Pirates from Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have announced they have resigned their ex-striker Kermit Erasmus from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Erasmus, who was reported to be frustrated by lack of game time at Sundowns, has penned a two-year deal with the Buccaneers.

The forward returns to the Soweto club he left to join French outfit Stade Rennais in 2016. Erasmus was a key player in the Buccaneers team that reached the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup final.

“It’s good to be back,” Erasmus said.

Before his move, there was speculation Sundowns would only allow the former Bafana Bafana striker to leave on condition he did not join Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs.

Pirates have also completed the signing of former Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Chaine will play for his second team in 2022-23, having joined Chippa at the beginning of this season from Royal AM and made three appearances for the Eastern Cape-based club.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper put pen to paper for the Buccaneers on the final day of the extended window transfer period on Thursday.

Pirates, who also completed the signing of Marumo Gallants midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, were desperately looking to add a third goalkeeper with some experience to their squad.

Bucs already have Ghana international Richard Ofori, who is their No 1 keeper, 36-year-old Siyabonga Mpontshane and youngster Kopano Thuntsane, 22, in that department.

Apart from Chaine, Pirates were linked with another Chippa shot-stopper Lloyd Kazapua, 33, of Namibia, but it was the younger Chaine who earned the move to the Soweto giants.

