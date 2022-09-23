Politics

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office continues

23 September 2022 - 09:11 By TImesLIVE

The committee for the section 194 inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues on Friday.

The parliamentary inquiry resumed on Wednesday after a break for Mkhwebane’s court bid to return to work last week.

Earlier this week, advocate Dali Mpofu applied for the chairperson of the inquiry to step aside, claiming he is “unfit” for the role. Mpofu alleged Qubudile Dyantyi is biased, bullies him and Mkhwebane and has pre-judged the proceedings.

He complained about the chairperson’s “most embarrassing chairpersonship” when Mpofu asked for a postponement last week. Mpofu is unhappy after Dyantyi refused some of their requests and allegedly shouted at him during the inquiry.

He also wants the DA’s Kevin Mileham, who “tortured” him, out of the committee which will decide on the possible impeachment.

