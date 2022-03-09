Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs are improving, says Frosler

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
09 March 2022 - 17:20
Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Bandile Shandu of Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby match at Orlando Stadium on the March 5 2022.
Reeve Frosler of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Bandile Shandu of Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby match at Orlando Stadium on the March 5 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

I’m chilling in the corner and sitting on a crate with Mabizwasabele. Who you ask? That’s the utility Kaizer Chiefs player Reeve Frosler.

Frosler is adamant that Chiefs are improving. He talks about the difficult time when multiple Covid-19 cases hit Mount Naturena and what the young players need to break into the first team. Oh and that, sweet special strike is in the mix.

Catch all of it and more on SportsLIVE with BBK: 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production

Chiefs coach Baxter says Parker does not get praise he deserves: 'He ran 13km'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says Bernard Parker should be praised more after the stalwart’s superb performance in Amakhosi’s victory over ...
Sport
3 days ago

Ncikazi apologises to Orlando Pirates fans, says playing in Confed ‘a burden’

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has apologised to the club’s supporters and management after the Buccaneers suffered a humiliating third ...
Sport
3 days ago

PODCAST | Morena, man of the moment

Thapelo Morena joins me on SportsLIVE with BBK as we look back to his moment of magic.
Sport
1 week ago

PODCAST | Kaizer Chiefs slayer Tim

Tim Sukazi, president of TS Galaxy, shares thoughts on chowing Chiefs, the Bancane of Bafana Ethan Brooks, the mockery of the buying and selling of ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  2. 'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making ... Rugby
  3. Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death Cricket
  4. Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second Soccer
  5. Broos announces Bafana preliminary squad to meet Guinea and France Soccer

Latest Videos

Shackleton’s Antarctic ship found: SA vessel helps locate 107-year-old ...
Load-shedding: Eskom is using 9-million litres of diesel a day to keep the ...