Soccer

SportsLIVE with BBK

PODCAST | Jesse Donn banging on the Bafana door

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
03 December 2021 - 06:00
Jesse Donn of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Maritzburg United at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on September 25.
Jesse Donn of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match between SuperSport United and Maritzburg United at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on September 25.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Jesse Donn, the 22-year-old SuperSport United central defensive midfielder tells me about quietly establishing himself in the Matsatsantsa engine room, banging on the Bafana door, learning from Teboho Mokoena and Thamsanqa Gabuza and gives thoughts on the absence of white players. It is all in SportsLIVE with BBK.

Be a part of the conversation: 

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Apple Podcast, Pocket Casts, Player.fm 

SportsLIVE with BBK is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production

MORE

PODCAST | Meet Royal AM’s magic man John Maduka

Currently sitting fourth in the PSL standings, Royal AM have shown they belong among the league’s aristocracy
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | From poverty to prosperity - The Willard Katsande story

This is not a football podcast. It is the inspirational life story of Willard Katsande, Zimbabwean professional footballer, a former player of ...
Sport
1 month ago

PODCAST | Teboho Mokoena in the zone

Teboho Mokoena shares insights on Bafana boss Hugo Broos, Sipho Mbule and SuperSport United.
Sport
2 months ago

PODCAST | Chiefs vs Sundowns — the fan face-off is back

The swashbuckling Brazilian Skhomo and stout-hearted Khosi Mkhu face-off on SportsLive with BBK
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Grab your dictionaries! Steve Komphela’s KFC ad will have you in ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Flames and a marching band: Touch of Hollywood as Marawa named brand ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’ Soccer
  4. Robert Marawa on calls for him to return to SABC: 'It's not a closed book' Soccer
  5. Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday Rugby

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...