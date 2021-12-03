SportsLIVE with BBK
PODCAST | Jesse Donn banging on the Bafana door
03 December 2021 - 06:00
Jesse Donn, the 22-year-old SuperSport United central defensive midfielder tells me about quietly establishing himself in the Matsatsantsa engine room, banging on the Bafana door, learning from Teboho Mokoena and Thamsanqa Gabuza and gives thoughts on the absence of white players. It is all in SportsLIVE with BBK.
