PODCAST | I have about 80 CVs to go through: Swallows boss Mogashoa

29 September 2022 - 08:26 By Sports staff
Swallows chair David Mogashoa.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Swallows FC chair David Mogashoa says he has received 80 CVs for coaches seeking to fill the vacant position at his club.

Swallows, in 14th place in the DStv Premiership, fired coach Dylan Kerr last week after the team suffered their fourth defeat of the season with a 4-0 drubbing against Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban.

Kerr steered the Birds clear of relegation via the playoffs in the 2021-22 campaign.

“If you look at the log now we are exactly where we were last season. It was very painful and I don't want to go back there,” Mogashoa told Marawa Sports Worldwide of the decision to part with Kerr.

“My mind is focused on this, I need to resolve it. There are about 80 CVs from coaches I need to go through to find the person to come in and replace coach Kerr.

“We should be able to find a suitable coach at the right time.

“There is no [time] pressure to find the coach because the minute you fall into that pressure trap you end up making a mistake. And if you make a mistake it can be a very costly mistake.”

In a wide-ranging interview Mogashoa discussed the Fifa ban on transfers for three windows troubled Swallows have received for monies owed to Serbian players Obren Cuckovic and Vladimir Mandic.

Kerr spent 11 games where he could not sit on the bench for matches.

He gave details of the decision to fire Kerr and concerns the Birds have had over their football played this season, and why the coach's work permit took about three weeks to finalise earlier in the season, and similar issues Swallows have had with their foreign players.

Mogashoa said he is reluctant to hire a foreign coach who may have issues securing a work permit quickly as the new person needs to hit the ground running.

TimesLIVE

