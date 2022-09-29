“My mind is focused on this, I need to resolve it. There are about 80 CVs from coaches I need to go through to find the person to come in and replace coach Kerr.
“We should be able to find a suitable coach at the right time.
“There is no [time] pressure to find the coach because the minute you fall into that pressure trap you end up making a mistake. And if you make a mistake it can be a very costly mistake.”
In a wide-ranging interview Mogashoa discussed the Fifa ban on transfers for three windows troubled Swallows have received for monies owed to Serbian players Obren Cuckovic and Vladimir Mandic.
Kerr spent 11 games where he could not sit on the bench for matches.
He gave details of the decision to fire Kerr and concerns the Birds have had over their football played this season, and why the coach's work permit took about three weeks to finalise earlier in the season, and similar issues Swallows have had with their foreign players.
Mogashoa said he is reluctant to hire a foreign coach who may have issues securing a work permit quickly as the new person needs to hit the ground running.
PODCAST | I have about 80 CVs to go through: Swallows boss Mogashoa
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
