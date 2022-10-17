Soccer

‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2

17 October 2022 - 12:51 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane celebrates with his players in Al-Ahli Saudi's 2-0 win against Al-Riyadh in their Yelo League game at rince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 16 2022.
Pitso Mosimane celebrates with his players in Al-Ahli Saudi's 2-0 win against Al-Riyadh in their Yelo League game at rince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 16 2022.
Image: Al-Ahli Saudi FC/Twitter

In a pressure environment where he has been tasked with restoring a big club to the top-flight in a new environment in the Middle East, Pitso Mosimane has hit the ground running at Al-Ahli Saudi with win No 2 in succession.

Mosimane’s first match was a 1-1 draw in the Jeddah derby against Jeddah Club. Al-Ahli then beat last-placed Najran 2-1 at home as Mosimane and his South African technical staff notched their first win in the second-tier Yelo League.

On Monday night Ahli notched a 2-0 win away against mid-table Al-Riyadh.

The three results have seen Al Malaki (The Royal) surge from seventh place after five games to third place after eight, just a point behind leaders Al-Faisaly, though the top two teams have a game in hand on Mosimane’s team.

Seemingly the results have also further assured Ahli they made a solid choice for their new coach as they tweeted a post of the coach celebrating with his players titled “Hugs everywhere”. Another tweet was simply a picture of Mosimane on the bench, captioned “+3 points”.

Mosimane has a two-year mandate to restore Al-Ahli — one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs, who suffered a shock relegation from the Pro League to the Yelo League in 2021-22 — to the top flight and to consolidate their position there.

READ MORE

‘Pitso is cooking’ — Fans celebrate Mosimane’s first win at Al-Ahli

Mosimane acknowledged it was a "tough game" but said he and his side were taking it one step at a time.
Sport
5 days ago

Calls for Ronaldo to acknowledge Benni McCarthy’s role in massive 700 club goals milestone

Ronaldo took to social media to thank teammate and staff for their support, but local fans called on him and the club to give a special shoutout to ...
Sport
5 days ago

WATCH | Pitso gets down to business with first training session at Al-Ahli

Pitso Mosimane has hit the ground running by conducting his first training session at new Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli on Monday afternoon.
Sport
1 week ago

Pitso’s camp explain absence of fitness trainer KB Rangoaga in Saudi Arabia

Amid the fanfare of coach Pitso Mosimane’s arrival in Jeddah on Monday to start his two-year contract job at Al-Ahli Saudi FC a key member of his ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘We’ve been in Africa for long’: Mosimane on the step into Asia with Ahli

For Pitso Mosimane and his technical staff, the step out of Africa is about breaking barriers and exploring a new theatre of football in Asia, he ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism ... Soccer
  2. ‘I nearly joined Sundowns,’ reveals former Bafana, Pirates and Chiefs striker ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi happy with Mailula’s hat-trick for Sundowns but... Soccer
  4. It’s embarrassing for Downs to still be playing in Caf preliminary rounds: ... Soccer
  5. Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...