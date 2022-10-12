Calls for Ronaldo to acknowledge Benni McCarthy’s role in massive 700 club goals milestone

The Daily Mail UK reported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice at training that Ronaldo and others have quickly joined in.
South African fans want Cristiano Ronaldo to acknowledge the impact attacking coach Benni McCarthy has had on his career as the football legend celebrates 700 club goals.
Former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy was appointed as a first team coach at Manchester United in July, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.
McCarthy watched on Sunday evening as Ronaldo scored in his side's 2-1 win over Everton to take his career goals tally to 700. He reached the extraordinary milestone with 450 goals for Real Madrid, 144 for Man United, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting CP in a career spanning more than 20 years.
Ronaldo took to social media to thank teammates and staff for their support, but local fans called on him and the club to give a special shoutout to McCarthy.
The Daily Mail UK reported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice at training that Ronaldo and others have quickly joined in.
He was spotted with his arm around Ronaldo after United's win over league leaders Arsenal last month.
Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane said the pair's relationship was good for the game back home.
“Ahhh. Is this not beautiful for SA football?” he asked.
He had previously said McCarthy's appointment would open doors for other South African talent.
“Benni in the 18 area. Breaking boundaries for all of us in South Africa. We wish him well because it will open doors for us. Galagasha.”
Speaking on McCarthy's impact at the club, Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes told SuperSport the South African-born coach “has good energy in the dressing room and training ground”.
“He was a quality player and is a quality manager. We do many drills, from finishing, headers, many stuff he was really doing when he was playing. It can help us score some goals,” Fernandes said.
