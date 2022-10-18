Soccer

SA teams land tricky opponents in Confed Cup second preliminary qualifiers

18 October 2022 - 16:32
Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City controls the ball ahead of William Silva of Petro de Luanda during a CAF Champions League 2022/23 game at Cape Town Stadium on October 8.
Taahir Goedeman of Cape Town City controls the ball ahead of William Silva of Petro de Luanda during a CAF Champions League 2022/23 game at Cape Town Stadium on October 8.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Royal AM, Cape Town City and Marumo Gallants have difficult opponents for the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup starting next month.

The former will have to negotiate a tricky trip to the home of TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Marumo Gallants have been pitted against Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Cape Town City will face USM Alger of Algeria.

Royal AM advanced to this stage by eliminating Zambia's ZESCO United on the away goal rule after they managed a hard fought 1-1 draw in that country after being goalless in Durban.

‘I don’t know, we will see on the day’: Bernard Parker on whether he’ll celebrate if he scores against Chiefs

To celebrate or not to celebrate; that’s the dilemma facing TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker if he manages to find the back of the net against ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Elsewhere, Gallants beat Madagascar's Elgeco Plus 4-1 on aggregate, while Cape Town City dropped from the Champions League after losing 4-0 to Petro de Luanda on aggregate.

Mazembe are in the same situation, having been eliminated from the Champions League by Uganda's Vipers SC.

The first legs are scheduled for early November.

READ MORE:

Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

With three Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches in this season's continental competitions barred from the bench because they lack the required ...
Sport
5 days ago

It’s embarrassing for Downs to still be playing in Caf preliminary rounds: Mngqithi

The coach says it would be preferable to have eight teams rather than four seeded and exempt from the preliminary rounds.
Sport
4 days ago

Tinkler has taste for continental finals, wants another with Cape Town City

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Eric Tinkler, believes he can lead Cape Town City to Caf Champions League glory.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2 Soccer
  2. ‘I nearly joined Sundowns,’ reveals former Bafana, Pirates and Chiefs striker ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi happy with Mailula’s hat-trick for Sundowns but... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism ... Soccer
  5. PODCAST | How Rangnick’s departure made life tricky for Zinnbauer, Davids at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT