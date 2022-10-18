Royal AM, Cape Town City and Marumo Gallants have difficult opponents for the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup starting next month.
The former will have to negotiate a tricky trip to the home of TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Marumo Gallants have been pitted against Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Cape Town City will face USM Alger of Algeria.
Royal AM advanced to this stage by eliminating Zambia's ZESCO United on the away goal rule after they managed a hard fought 1-1 draw in that country after being goalless in Durban.
SA teams land tricky opponents in Confed Cup second preliminary qualifiers
Elsewhere, Gallants beat Madagascar's Elgeco Plus 4-1 on aggregate, while Cape Town City dropped from the Champions League after losing 4-0 to Petro de Luanda on aggregate.
Mazembe are in the same situation, having been eliminated from the Champions League by Uganda's Vipers SC.
The first legs are scheduled for early November.
