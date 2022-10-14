Soccer

It’s embarrassing for Downs to still be playing in Caf preliminary rounds: Mngqithi

14 October 2022 - 15:30 By SPORT REPORTER
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi during a press conference at Chloorkop on October 12.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi during a press conference at Chloorkop on October 12.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says it is embarrassing for the Brazilians to still be playing in the CAF preliminary rounds.

Sundowns were drawn against Seychelles minnows La Passe in the preliminary stage and walloped the Indian Ocean islanders 7-0 in the first leg.

The second leg, where another drubbing is expected, takes place on Friday at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld Stadium (5.30pm).

Mngqithi said in Caf, only four teams are seeded and exempt from preliminary rounds.

He would rather eight teams are seeded to lessen the early, easy stages where teams are buried with an avalanche of goals, which also wastes time and resources.

“It is a bit unfortunate with the way that Caf is doing it. I think it is Al Ahly, Wydad AC, Esperance, Raja Casablanca or TP Mazembe who are exempted from playing this round,” said Mngqithi.

“Maybe they are worried some teams might not be in the Champions League because it does happen in Africa. It is a little bit complex ... competition wise. Yes, to a certain extent it is a bit embarrassing to be still playing preliminary rounds.”

Mngqithi said the pre- and post-2022 Fifa world schedule would be a serious challenge.

“It is going to be tough because when you have eight weeks of no competition and then you must consider having another preseason preparation for a game that will be played on New Year’s Eve (Sundowns will face Orlando Pirates).

‘I don’t want trophyless stability’, says AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu says he i s not concerned about being perceived as being among the notorious group of club bosses known for being ...
Sport
7 hours ago

“Worse, still having the Carling Black Label Cup to play adds another week.

“But it is what it is and we have to find solutions because it is important to understand that supporters just want to watch football. So they are looking forward to the Carling Black Label Cup because it is something that gets them involved and you cannot take that excitement away from people.

“We always say this is a game for the people and we will have our preseason preparations and maybe go to a tournament somewhere so that we can have some game minutes before the game against Pirates.

“It is awkward that we will be off from Christmas and then back immediately again to prepare for a match on New Year’s Eve. It will be interesting to see the mood of that match, more especially the mood of the spectators, if they will be there,” said Mngqithi.

MORE:

Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi

With three Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches in this season's continental competitions barred from the bench because they lack the required ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs’ in-form Bimenyimana and battling Du Preez both need support: Hlanti

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti has called for more support for the club's strikers Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez who have had ...
Sport
1 day ago

Potter emphasises team first mentality as Chelsea keep winning against Milan

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter said he had developed a good understanding with his players and that their team first mentality was behind their ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Calls for Ronaldo to acknowledge Benni McCarthy’s role in massive 700 club ... Soccer
  2. ‘Pitso is cooking’ — Fans celebrate Mosimane’s first win at Al-Ahli Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mngqithi compares hapless La Passe to Orlando Pirates Soccer
  4. WATCH | Christian Eriksen praises McCarthy impact at Manchester United Soccer
  5. Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...