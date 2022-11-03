“It’s going to be a good game between two very good teams and [about] the best team on the day. As much as they’re prepared, we are too. I’m sure it’s going to be a very intense game.
“The pace is going to be very high from the first minute and it’s going to be a matter of who can best dictate and execute the principles of play. We’re going to try to do that.”
Folz struggled for nine games to get his first win in South Africa. In a brief stint at Marumo Gallants at the start of 2022-23 he drew five games and lost one. Then, at AmaZulu, he drew two league games and then also the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Chiefs, Usuthu progressing on the away goals rule.
AmaZulu drew another league game against Gallants before Folz finally registered a win in his 11th game in SA, beating Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in the Premiership at home on Sunday.
Pirates, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Soweto rivals Chiefs at the weekend.
“I said I was not worried [about not winning]. I knew a win would come at some point,” Folz said.
“What I learnt from [the win] was not that much because the performance was very close to what we’ve been doing in other games. It was a matter of us using the ball better.
“The result told me that our tactical approach is getting better. You learn from any game, no matter the result.”
Saturday’s final is sold out and the PSL has urged supporters to arrive hours early. Kickoff is at 6pm.
I’m aware of AmaZulu’s history: Folz ahead of cup final against Pirates
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
With the club having gone 30 years without silverware, AmaZulu coach Romain Folz insists he’s fully aware of Usuthu's history and the pressure on the current side to win a trophy.
Folz was speaking in Durban on Thursday ahead of his team meeting Orlando Pirates in Saturday's MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Celebrating their 90th anniversary, Usuthu have only won two trophies in the top-flight – the league title under the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) banner in 1972 and the Coca-Cola Cup in 1992, when Clive Barker’s team famously beat Kaizer Chiefs 3-1 in the final.
AmaZulu have been runners-up in the Nedbank Cup six times.
“We’re all aware of the history of the club with regards finals and trophies,” Folz said.
“A lot more eyes are going to be on the game and I think it puts more pressure, but it’s like that in professional sports, not only in football.
“There are many teams who would like to be in our place and therefore you don’t have a right to say you’re suffering under pressure and that it can affect your performance.
“We take it [the final] with a lot of excitement, with a lot of desire to perform the best way possible.
“As for the club's history, we understand what the win will mean to the club and the fans. We’re playing for so many people and we’re in no position to let them down. We always are going to give it our best shot.”
Folz, 32, the youngest coach in the DStv Premiership, said preparations for Saturday’s game were going as envisaged, but the last training session on Friday would determine AmaZulu's plan against Pirates, a side looking to win the trophy for the second time in three seasons.
“We’ve been able to hit all the points we wanted to during the week. We have a few things we want to adjust in the last training [on Friday],” the French-Moroccan said.
Pirates coach Riveiro says Mpontshane mistake doesn’t mean Ofori will start MTN8 final
“It’s going to be a good game between two very good teams and [about] the best team on the day. As much as they’re prepared, we are too. I’m sure it’s going to be a very intense game.
“The pace is going to be very high from the first minute and it’s going to be a matter of who can best dictate and execute the principles of play. We’re going to try to do that.”
Folz struggled for nine games to get his first win in South Africa. In a brief stint at Marumo Gallants at the start of 2022-23 he drew five games and lost one. Then, at AmaZulu, he drew two league games and then also the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Chiefs, Usuthu progressing on the away goals rule.
AmaZulu drew another league game against Gallants before Folz finally registered a win in his 11th game in SA, beating Stellenbosch FC 1-0 in the Premiership at home on Sunday.
Pirates, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Soweto rivals Chiefs at the weekend.
“I said I was not worried [about not winning]. I knew a win would come at some point,” Folz said.
“What I learnt from [the win] was not that much because the performance was very close to what we’ve been doing in other games. It was a matter of us using the ball better.
“The result told me that our tactical approach is getting better. You learn from any game, no matter the result.”
Saturday’s final is sold out and the PSL has urged supporters to arrive hours early. Kickoff is at 6pm.
READ MORE
Monare pleads for patience for Orlando Pirates’ Jose Riveiro project
Pressure always there at Pirates, but winning MTN8 can lessen it: Maela
Chiefs’ Khune and Bimenyimana ruled out for beer cup Soweto derby
Another Premiership club ‘parts ways’ with coach
No chance Frosler celebration ruled out Maart’s wonder goal for Chiefs: Damon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos