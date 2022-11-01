Pirates coach Riveiro says Mpontshane mistake doesn’t mean Ofori will start MTN8 final
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says Siyabonga Mpontshane’s costly mistake in the Soweto derby doesn’t mean Richard Ofori will start between the posts in the MTN8 final this weekend.
Pirates face AmaZulu in the final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).
The Buccaneers head to the game on the back of their disheartening 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday. However, the Sea Robbers looked like a team that has put that setback behind them in their first training session since the derby at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Riveiro’s men lost the derby, partly because Mpontshane was beaten by Yusuf Maart with a goal struck from inside the player’s half, after spotting Bucs’ keeper off his line in the 74th minute.
Asked if this means he will drop Mpontshane for World Cup-bound Ofori, who leaves to join Ghana fore the showpiece in Qatar after Saturday’s final, Riveiro said the goalkeeper who plays against AmaZulu will be picked based on how they trained in the build-up.
“I have four keepers in the squad, who are Kopano [Thuntsane], Sipho [Chaine], Siyabonga and Richard,” Riveiro said.
“All of them are going to train this week as usual and at the end of the week we are going to make a decision about who one is the right one to play this game.”
Apart from his derby blunder, Mpontshane, 36, has been in excellent form. In the build-up to the derby, he kept two clean sheets against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Even against Chiefs he was impressive for most of the game, as the veteran goalkeeper denied Ashley du Preez a chance to get on the scoresheet in two one-on-one situations.
Ofori, On the other hand, who lost his starting berth due to injury, is desperate for game time as he aims for a World Cup starting place. Ghana coach Otto Addo has not settled on his first-choice keeper in Qatar, with four players used between the posts in the Black Stars' warm-up matches.
The MTN8 final between the two of the oldest clubs in SA football promises to be a thrilling clash.
Pirates need to win the tournament to lift a trophy in their 85-year anniversary season, while silverware would also fit perfectly for an Usuthu celebrating 90 years’ existence.