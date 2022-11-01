Pirates coach Riveiro says Mpontshane mistake doesn’t mean Ofori will start MTN8 final

“All of them are going to train this week as usual and at the end of the week we are going to make a decision about who one is the right one to play this game.”

Apart from his derby blunder, Mpontshane, 36, has been in excellent form. In the build-up to the derby, he kept two clean sheets against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Even against Chiefs he was impressive for most of the game, as the veteran goalkeeper denied Ashley du Preez a chance to get on the scoresheet in two one-on-one situations.

Ofori, On the other hand, who lost his starting berth due to injury, is desperate for game time as he aims for a World Cup starting place. Ghana coach Otto Addo has not settled on his first-choice keeper in Qatar, with four players used between the posts in the Black Stars' warm-up matches.

The MTN8 final between the two of the oldest clubs in SA football promises to be a thrilling clash.

Pirates need to win the tournament to lift a trophy in their 85-year anniversary season, while silverware would also fit perfectly for an Usuthu celebrating 90 years’ existence.