Qatar 2022 | Will star player Ronaldo let his boots do the talking for Portugal?

The player made his World Cup debut as a 21-year-old in 2006 and now, 16 years later, will be intent on leading his nation's charge in what is set to be his swansong.
Club: Manchester United
Previous clubs: Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus
National caps (goals): 191 (117)
Previous World Cup performances: 2006 — 6 matches, 1 goal; 2010 — 4 matches 1 goal; 2014 — 3 matches 1 goal; 2018 — 4 matches, 4 goals
International honours: Uefa European Championship: Winner 2016; Runner-up 2004; Third-place: 2012; Fifa Confederations Cup: Third place; 2018-19: Uefa Nations League winners.
Club honours: Supertaca Candido de Oliveira: 2002; English Premier League: 2006-7, 2007-8, 2008-9; FA Cup 2003-4; Football League Cup: 2005-6, 2008-9; FA Community Shield: 2007; Uefa Champions League 2007-8; Fifa Club World Cup: 2008; La Liga: 2011-12, 2016-17; Copa de Rey: 2010-11, 2013-14; Supercopa de Espana: 2012, 2017; Uefa Champions League: 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18; Uefa Super Cup: 2014, 2017; Fifa Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017; Serie A: 2018-19, 2019-20; Coppa Italia: 2020-21; Supercoppa Italiana: 2018, 2020.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who has a whopping 495-million followers on Instagram, has won almost every prize worth playing for in football, but the Fifa World Cup trophy has proved elusive.
The 37-year-old attacker has represented Portugal four times at the global showpiece and has yet to advance beyond the semifinals.
There is no denying what Ronaldo has achieved in the game, but owing to his form for Manchester United, there is a suggestion he is no longer at the peak of his powers.
He is still in good physical condition, but has lost a yard of pace and is not the devastating attacker he once was. Nonetheless, when he breaks into the box there are still few better finishers.
CR7 has and always will be a goalscorer and there is no doubting his ability in the final third.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos will look to tap into the best version of Ronaldo in Qatar and stress to him that it’s about the collective rather than the individual.
Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s win over Tottenham Hotspur last month and his petulance is threatening to taint his proud legacy.
National team boss Santos, who is regarded as a father figure, resisted calls to drop Ronaldo and in reference to the superstar, fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho hit the nail on the head when he said: “If you are not able to coach the big players, you are not able to coach anyone.”
Ronaldo is a luxury-type of player every team needs in their arsenal such are his tactical and technical abilities. There is also no substitute for his experience as Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer and most capped player. As captain, Ronaldo will need to lead by example and there will be no room in Qatar for what was seen at Manchester United.
A Selecao will all need to pull in the same direction.
Portugal are drawn in Group H with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.
Ronaldo has said he is “ready to raise the name of Portugal very high” and he will need to be in his prime and put off-field issues aside in what could be a tricky group assignment.
