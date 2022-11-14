We lost with pride to a better team: Sundowns Ladies coach Tshabalala

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala said he could not fault the fight shown by his players in difficult conditions as they slipped to a 4-0 defeat to Moroccan host club AS FAR in Sunday’s Caf Women’s Champions League final in Rabat.

Downs lacked the composure of their earlier matches, where they scored 11 goals and conceded one, winning all three group stage games, and edged Tanzania’s Simba Queens 1-0 in the semifinal.

The Pretoria team were under pressure early in front of FAR’s hostile home support at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah when they conceded a penalty from which Fatima Tagnaout scored in the 16th minute.

Red cards to midfielder Rhoda Mulaudzi (34th minute) and captain and centre-back Zanele Nhlapo (52nd) followed, then Ibtissam Jraïdi’s hat trick (54th, 87th and 91st minutes).

“Congratulations to AS FAR. They deserve it, they played better than us,” Tshabalala said.