Champions League defence a bridge too FAR for Sundowns Ladies in Rabat
Host club AS FAR put in a dominant performance against disjointed nine-woman Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the 2022 Caf Women's Champions League trophy with a 3-0 win at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night.
Sundowns, who beat Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final to lift the inaugural title in Cairo in 2021, lacked their professionalism of their earlier matches that saw them score 11 goals and concede one in three wins in the group stage and edge Tanzania's Simba Queens 1-0 in the semifinals.
Playmaker Fatima Tagnaout and winger Zineb Redouani were the danger players orchestrating play and causing havoc for FAR. Tagnaout put the Moroccan club ahead from the penalty spot in the 16th minute.
Downs, lacking composure and discipline in the challenge under pressure, had midfielder Rhoda Mulaudzi sent off in the 34th. Captain and centreback Zanele Nhlapo, who gave away the penalty, received a second yellow card to become the second Brazilians player dismissed in the 52nd.
From the resultant free-kick Ibtissam Jraïdi scored a second (54th). The striker made it 3-0 in the 87th and Jraïdi completed her hat-trick in the 91st.
The match was played at the venue where Banyana Banyana beat hosts Morocco 2-1 to lift the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy in July.
While South Africa's national team that night were a picture of composure in front of the hostile home crowd, Sundowns came out nervy in a match that would have been seen by the home club and crowd as an opportunity for revenge.
While FAR applied pressure, the Brazilians were guilty of rash challenges. Downs gave away a penalty and were reduced to 10 women in the first half.
The Pretoria team looked comfortable on the ball in possession but battled to find a passing rhythm.
Douha Ahmamou advanced on the left of the box and squared. Regina Mogolola made a legitimate challenge from right wing Redouani, but Zanele Nhlapo clattered in late and the penalty was awarded. Star attacker Fatima Tagnaout rolled the ball inside the left upright past Downs keeper Andile Dlamini.
On the half-hour Mulaudzi's challenge on Redouani was over the ball and connected the winger's ankle. The referee initially booked the Sundowns midfielder but after consulting VAR upgraded to a red card.
Moments after the restart Tagnaout took a corner short, took the return pass and crossed, Aziza Er-Rabbah heading onto the crossbar.
Nhlapo, booked for a rash challenge on Redouani in the first half, clattered the same player down to earn a second yellow. The free-kick from the right, near the goal line, was dragged back by Tagnaout to Jraïdi, whose run away from goal was not picked up by Downs, the striker burying a crisp finish.
A tiring Downs central defence allowed Jraïdi space that a bus could have passed through to take a pass, run through and finish past Dlamini.
A minute into added time Tagnaout teased then chipped from the right, Dlamini spilled the cross and Jraïdi finished into an open goal.