Champions League defence a bridge too FAR for Sundowns Ladies in Rabat

Host club AS FAR put in a dominant performance against disjointed nine-woman Mamelodi Sundowns to lift the 2022 Caf Women's Champions League trophy with a 3-0 win at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night.

Sundowns, who beat Ghana's Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final to lift the inaugural title in Cairo in 2021, lacked their professionalism of their earlier matches that saw them score 11 goals and concede one in three wins in the group stage and edge Tanzania's Simba Queens 1-0 in the semifinals.

Playmaker Fatima Tagnaout and winger Zineb Redouani were the danger players orchestrating play and causing havoc for FAR. Tagnaout put the Moroccan club ahead from the penalty spot in the 16th minute.

Downs, lacking composure and discipline in the challenge under pressure, had midfielder Rhoda Mulaudzi sent off in the 34th. Captain and centreback Zanele Nhlapo, who gave away the penalty, received a second yellow card to become the second Brazilians player dismissed in the 52nd.