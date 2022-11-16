The designs were chosen from a final stage of submissions. Le Coq Sportif said Ngcungama will work closely with the SA Football Association (Safa) to deliver a final kit that is approved by Fifa.
Le Coq Sportif asked members of the public to submit designs after they were heavily criticised for the design of the current Bafana jersey.
IN PICS | Le Coq Sportif name winner of competition to design Bafana and Banyana kits
Image: Le Coq Sportif
Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana kit sponsor Le Coq Sportif has announced Lwazi Ngcungama as the winning designer of men’s and women’s national team jerseys for the 2023-24 season.
