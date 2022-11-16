Soccer

IN PICS | Le Coq Sportif name winner of competition to design Bafana and Banyana kits

16 November 2022 - 17:23 By SPORTS REPORTER
A promtional picture released by Le Coq Sportif showing the winning designs from a competition to decide the new Bafana and Banyana kits.
Image: Le Coq Sportif

Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana kit sponsor Le Coq Sportif has announced Lwazi Ngcungama as the winning designer of men’s and women’s national team jerseys for the 2023-24 season.

The designs were chosen from a final stage of submissions. Le Coq Sportif said Ngcungama will work closely with the SA Football Association (Safa) to deliver a final kit that is approved by Fifa.

Le Coq Sportif asked members of the public to submit designs after they were heavily criticised for the design of the current Bafana jersey.

