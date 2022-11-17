More awards for Banyana Banyana and coach Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana have been honoured with more awards after their triumphant showing at the 2023 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
The senior women’s team was awarded the Top Women in Sport award while coach Desiree Ellis was named the Top Women Leader at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards held at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg last week.
The awards recognised Banyana’s effort in winning the Wafcon trophy in July with a 2-1 win in the final against the hosts in Rabat. Though Ellis was not in attendance to accept her award, Hilda Magaiga and defender Nomvula Kgoale accepted both awards on behalf of the coach and the team.
Kgoale says the awards indicate that there is increasing recognition from the public and corporate South Africa for the efforts of the national team.
“It means something, it means somebody is watching, finally, because for the longest time we had been named the bridesmaids of Africa and I think it was about time and the girls thought it was inevitable that we win this tournament [Wafcon],” she said
“Before that we were discouraged because we had problems — as you know with women’s football we are hardly paid. So we really needed some kind of motivation to keep us going.”
The awards ceremony was attended by top women in various industries in South Africa including business, politics, health, and entrepreneurship. Former SA deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and media personality Bonang Matheba were among attendees. The award has been running for 20 years and aims to empower women in different fields and industries.