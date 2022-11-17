Soccer

'Only GOAT Benni is safe' — Ronaldo urged not to come for McCarthy in tell-all

17 November 2022
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal with SA coach Benni McCarthy.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

South African football fans have warned Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo not to come for coach Benni McCarthy after he made several comments about Manchester United's players and staff.

Ronaldo, who is seen by many as the greatest footballer in the world, sat down with controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan for an explosive interview on his life at Manchester United. Ronaldo returned to the club in August last year but has had an underwhelming second season at the club.

The first part of the interview was broadcast on Wednesday, with the second set for Thursday. Snippets of the tell-all have been shared online, including Ronaldo's criticism of coach Erik Ten Hag.

As former and current players, coaches and owners faced the Ronaldo firing squad, SA fans urged Ronaldo not to take aim at South African-born coach McCarthy.

Former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy was appointed as a first team coach at Manchester United in July, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

The Daily Mail UK reported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice at training and Ronaldo and others have joined in. He was spotted with his arm around Ronaldo after United's win over league leaders Arsenal earlier this year.

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane said the pair's relationship was good for the game back home.

Local social media users also had hilarious takes on what Ronaldo may say about McCarthy in the interview.

