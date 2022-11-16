PODCAST | ‘Ten Hag must work for his legacy, not drag an icon’ — Robert Marawa defends Ronaldo

Speaking during the interview Ronaldo said of Ten Hag: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never going to have respect for you.”
When asked if he thought some were trying to push him out of the club, Ronaldo said he felt betrayed.
“Yes, not only the coach [Ten Hag], but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed. Yes, I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too.”
Sources told ESPN Ten Hag met with Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold and football director John Murtough. He apparently told them Ronaldo had gone too far and should not play for the club again.
The club has said it would it would respond after “the full facts have been established”.
“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”
TimesLIVE asked readers if they thought Ronaldo had gone too far with his interview, with most (48%) saying he was disrespectful.
Popular local sportscaster Robert Marawa has defended Cristiano Ronaldo after an explosive tell-all interview by the superstar.
Ronaldo, who many believe is the best footballer in the world, sparked fierce debate this week when he sat down with controversial broadcaster Piers Morgan for an explosive chat about his life at Manchester United.
The full interview will air later this week but snippets of it have been shared online, including Ronaldo's criticism of coach Erik Ten Hag.
Responding to a CBC sports reporter's criticism of Ronaldo, Marawa defended the star and labelled Ten Hag a “wannabe coach”.
“Watch the full interview and save your big English to deal with facts. A 37-year-old who has won all he could in his footballing lifetime won't be judged by a wannabe coach using him as an example to garner dressing room strength. Ten Hag must work for his legacy and not drag an icon,” Marawa said.
Marawa said Ten Hag needed to “better Sir Alex's record at Manchester United before he can even utter the words Cristiano Ronaldo”.
“He's a good coach but right now he's a chance taker. Kudos to Graeme Souness for speaking the truth. Wayne Rooney is clearly and disappointingly going through a midlife crisis,” he said, adding the club should have let Ronaldo go in the transfer window.
The sportscaster also questioned claims the club, its management and players were disappointed by Ronaldo's comments.
Daine Klate called Ronaldo a “winner” for his comments.
South African-born former cricketer and England captain Kevin Pietersen also weighed in on the interview, claiming he had found himself in “a similar position” to Ronaldo and sympathised with him.
“People have no idea what it’s like to have constant lies and speculation written about them all the time. People have breaking points.”
He said it was very easy to blame Ronaldo but urged the footballer's critics to think before they criticise.
TimesLIVE asked readers if they thought Ronaldo had gone too far with his interview, with most (48%) saying he was disrespectful.
