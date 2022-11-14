Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he was betrayed by Manchester United

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo says the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus for a second spell at Old Trafford in August 2021 on a two-year deal, returning to the club where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, released on Sunday, Ronaldo was asked whether United's hierarchy were trying to push him out of the club.

“Yes, not only the coach [Ten Hag], but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed,” he said.