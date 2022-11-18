Qatar 2022 | Star player: Can Croatian captain Modric end on a high?

Soccer

18 November 2022 - 16:00 By GRANT SHUB
Croatia captain Luka Modric will carry his team and nation's hopes.
Image: UEFA EURO 2020/Twitter

Luka Modric, who was instrumental in Croatia’s unexpected run to the previous Fifa World Cup final, will bring the curtain down on his international career post-Qatar 2022.

The diminutive central midfielder, who stands at 5 foot 8 and weighs 66kg, is widely regarded as one of the best talents of his generation in the midfield berth.

The 37-year-old, who has represented Croatia three times at the Fifa World Cup, has an insatiable work-rate and the technical skills that can unlock any defence in world football. His through balls are world-class and his layoffs are a real feature of his game.

Having debuted for Croatia in 2006, his 16-year international career is testament to his will to overcome challenging circumstances and take lessons instead of losses.

With more than 300 appearances for club giants Real Madrid, Modric’s pedigree is indisputable and he still appears to be at the peak of his powers, having helped guide Los Blancos to the La Liga and Uefa Champions League titles last season.

However, he has announced that this World Cup will be his last and the analogy of a good dancer knowing when to leave the stage seems fitting for the little maestro. Modric, who is the most-capped Croatian footballer, has nothing left to prove and will aim to enjoy the ride.

Alessandro Del Piero, who played for Italy from 1995 to 2008, said of Modric: “He does everything and is an extraordinary footballer.” The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is clearly admired by footballers, past and present, with Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo De Paul going a step further to describe Modric as “clearly the best midfielder in the world”.

Croatia are drawn in Group F with Morocco, Canada and Belgium. Modric was a vital cog in the Croatian machine when they topped their group four years ago and was awarded the prestigious Golden Ball award for the tournament’s best player. Back then, the Croats made light work of Argentina, but Belgium may prove a sterner test this time.

Club: Real Madrid

Previous clubs: Dinamo Zagreb, Zrinjski Mostar, Inter Zapresic, Tottenham Hotspur

National caps (goals): 154 (23)

Previous World Cup performances: 2006 — 3 matches, 0 goals, 0 assists;  2014 — 3 matches 0 goals, 0 assists;  2018 — 6 matches, 2 goals, 1 assist.

International honours: 2018 Fifa World Cup runner-up.

Club honours: Prva HNL: 2005-6, 2006-7, 2007-8; Croatian Cup: 2006-7, 2007-8; Croatian Super Cup: 2006; La Liga: 2016-17, 2019-20, 2021-22;  Copa del Rey: 2013-14; Supercopa de Espana: 2012, 2017, 2019-20, 2021-22;  Uefa Champions League: 2013-14, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2021-22; Uefa Super Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022; Fifa Club World Cup: 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup kicks off on November 20 and the final is on December 18. TimesLIVE and TimesLIVE Premium will profile all eight groups, the tournament favourites, star players and five African teams over the coming weeks.

