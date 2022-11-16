Qatar authorities apologise for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

“Upon inspection of the crew's valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity.

“Tournament organisers have since spoken to the journalist and issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament.”

Tantholdt was also caught on camera asking: “You invited the whole world here. Why can't we film?”

The decision to award Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced 12 years ago, ensuring how the host country treats visitors will be heavily scrutinised.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) was set up by the Qatar government to plan and prepare for the World Cup. The tournament gets under way on Sunday as Qatar take on Ecuador in the tournament opener.