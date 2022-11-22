Teen sensation Musiala could be Germany's Messi at World Cup

Musiala cut his teeth in England as a youngster, running through the national youth system all the way to the England Under-21 but then opted to play for his country of birth, dealing a huge blow to coach Gareth Southgate's senior England team.

He has, however, been carrying one piece of advice he got from his English coaches that has helped him become the player he is today.

“I think in England you learn different things than in Germany. I took a lot with me. They used to say, 'Play with freedom',” he said.

“This is something I took with me in my career and this will remain with me.”

Germany also play Spain and Costa Rica and are eager to make amends for their 2018 shock first round exit.

“We have the quality to go far in this tournament,” Musiala said. “We all go in with the mindset that we can win the title. We are well prepared and raring to go.”

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

* All the World Cup squads here