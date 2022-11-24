Soccer

Ecuador eye place in last-16, Van Gaal’s Netherlands look a little further

24 November 2022 - 18:57 By Reuters
The Netherlands' Memphis Depay during a training session at the QT6 in Doha Qatar on November 22 2022. Depay is expected to start in the World Cup game against Ecuador.
The Netherlands' Memphis Depay during a training session at the QT6 in Doha Qatar on November 22 2022. Depay is expected to start in the World Cup game against Ecuador.
Image: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

Ecuador or the Netherlands can take a huge step towards the second round of the World Cup if either can force a victory in Friday’s Group A clash at the Khalifa International Stadium after both sides won their openers in Qatar.

But while Ecuador have set their target of advancing to the round of 16, as they did in Germany in 2006, the Dutch will be looking for a vastly improved performance to back up coach Louis van Gaal’s assertion they can go on and win the World Cup.

The Netherlands were far from their efficient best in beating African champions Senegal 2-0 in their opening game on Monday.

Van Gaal was pleased with the three points, and vindication of his surprise decision to hand goalkeeper Andries Noppert an international debut, but criticised the manner of the victory, as did captain Virgil van Dijk.

“We won but we also know that we can and must do better,” the captain said.

“In attack we sometimes tried to force things and too often left ourselves exposed to Senegal's counterattacks. That is an area where we will need to improve because it is an art that our next opponents, Ecuador, are very good at.

“But I am optimistic because I feel we are going to get better.”

Ecuador are confident that Enner Valencia, who got both goals in their 2-0 win over hosts Qatar on Sunday, will be fit to play despite some concerns over a knee sprain.

Goalkeeper Hernan Galindez said Saudi Arabia’s shock win over Argentina on Tuesday proved no team was unbeatable.

“I think that Argentina's defeat will not be the last surprise of this World Cup,” the 35-year-old said.

“Despite the victory of the Netherlands, they were evenly matched against Senegal. There are certainly ways to hurt the Netherlands.

“It will be a tough match, but I expect the Netherlands to approach us with respect.”

The Dutch will likely give Memphis Depay the start after he came off the bench against Senegal for his first match in two months after struggling with a hamstring injury.

READ MORE

Cissé has 'blind trust' in Senegal keeper Mendy for must-win game with Qatar

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has total trust in goalkeeper Édouard Mendy despite his rocky start to the World Cup campaign.
Sport
3 hours ago

In classically African fashion, Senegal matched Netherlands but were let down by precision

Call it naivete if you will. But how often have you watched a team from the continent go toe-to-toe with the world’s best only to be punished either ...
Sport
1 day ago

IN PICS | Qatar 2022 opening day, ceremony and match

The 2022 Qatar World Cup began with its opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday, followed by the opening match in which the hosts ...
Sport
3 days ago

Valencia leads Ecuador to 2-0 win over hosts Qatar in World Cup opener

Enner Valencia's two first-half goals led Ecuador to a dominant 2-0 victory over Qatar on Sunday as the home nation froze on their big night with an ...
Sport
3 days ago

World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband after Fifa booking warning

The captains of England, Wales, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark will not wear “OneLove” armbands after Fifa made it clear ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit Soccer
  2. No more jokes, make it happen! - Elon Musk urged to buy Man Utd Soccer
  3. Man United make it official and cut relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer
  4. SA proud of Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela’s solid showing in France vs ... Soccer
  5. Broos again slams PSL and beer cup after Bafana’s draw against Angola Soccer

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference