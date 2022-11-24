Cissé has 'blind trust' in Senegal keeper Mendy for must-win game with Qatar

Senegal, robbed of their top attacking talent after Sadio Mané was injured in the lead-up to the tournament, were crowned African champions by beating Egypt on penalties in February, while Friday's opponents Qatar are the Asian champions.

Cissé's side was knocked out in the group stage four years ago and are unlikely to better that if they don't win on Friday.

“We have our back against the wall but we are Lions, the Lions of Teranga,” Koulibaly said.

“We will give everything to continue with the dream and to let the Senegalese people dream. We don't want to disappoint the Senegalese population. What is certain is that the behaviour and mentality tomorrow will be that of warriors.”

The hosts know they must not let nerves get the better of them as they face African champions needing to take something from their second Group A encounter or face an early exit.

The home team froze under the weight of expectation and quickly went behind in Sunday’s opener, losing 2-0 to Ecuador and being deserted by their own fans, who emptied the stadium in droves in the second half.

“Our nerves betrayed us,” said coach Felix Sanchez. “We were unable to string together four passes in a row. Also, many defensive gaps. The team was not balanced and that hurt us a lot.”

Defeat at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium would ensure Asian champions Qatar become only the second World Cup hosts to fail to get past the first round after South Africa in 2010.

