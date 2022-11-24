Cissé has 'blind trust' in Senegal keeper Mendy for must-win game with Qatar
Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has total trust in goalkeeper Édouard Mendy despite his rocky start to the World Cup campaign.
Chelsea star Mendy, who Cissé said had a steely resolve and was a certain starter for their second Group A game against Qatar on Friday, was arguably at fault for both goals in his side's opening 2-0 loss to the Netherlands.
The defeat left the African champions with work to do to escape a group that also includes an Ecuador side who made light work of hosts Qatar in their opening match.
It also continued a difficult spell for Mendy, who has found himself on the bench for periods at Chelsea this season, with Kepa Arrizabalaga preferred under new manager Graham Potter.
His place in the Senegal side, however, is not under threat, with Cissé confident in his keeper's mental strength.
“Edouard is doing very well, he has got a steely resolve,” Cissé said on Thursday.
“Edouard's qualities speak for themselves. I don't think anyone is doubting him. Sometimes he has highs, sometimes he has lows, he has my full trust, my blind trust, and that of his teammates. Tomorrow he will be on the pitch.”
The game against Netherlands appeared headed for a draw until the 84th minute when Frenkie de Jong's cross was curled invitingly into the box. Mendy came to collect but got nowhere near the ball as Cody Gakpo stole in to head home.
Deep into stoppage time the keeper parried a relatively tame shot into the path of Davy Klaassen, who made no mistake.
Senegal centreback Kalidou Koulibaly, Mendy's teammate at Chelsea, said people were over-reacting about the keeper's performance.
“Edouard is a very important player for us, it is normal to go through difficult phases. I think we are making a mountain out of a molehill here,” he said.
Senegal, robbed of their top attacking talent after Sadio Mané was injured in the lead-up to the tournament, were crowned African champions by beating Egypt on penalties in February, while Friday's opponents Qatar are the Asian champions.
Cissé's side was knocked out in the group stage four years ago and are unlikely to better that if they don't win on Friday.
“We have our back against the wall but we are Lions, the Lions of Teranga,” Koulibaly said.
“We will give everything to continue with the dream and to let the Senegalese people dream. We don't want to disappoint the Senegalese population. What is certain is that the behaviour and mentality tomorrow will be that of warriors.”
The hosts know they must not let nerves get the better of them as they face African champions needing to take something from their second Group A encounter or face an early exit.
The home team froze under the weight of expectation and quickly went behind in Sunday’s opener, losing 2-0 to Ecuador and being deserted by their own fans, who emptied the stadium in droves in the second half.
“Our nerves betrayed us,” said coach Felix Sanchez. “We were unable to string together four passes in a row. Also, many defensive gaps. The team was not balanced and that hurt us a lot.”
Defeat at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium would ensure Asian champions Qatar become only the second World Cup hosts to fail to get past the first round after South Africa in 2010.
* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here
* All the World Cup squads here
* All the World Cup groups profiled here