Germany players cover mouths in team photo amid armband row

A German Football Association (DFB) statement said: “We wanted to use our captain’s armband to take a stand for values that we hold in the Germany national team: diversity and mutual respect. Together with other nations, we wanted our voice to be heard.

“It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position.”

Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen praised Wednesday’s protest action by Germany and suggested he and his teammates might also plan something to highlight human rights and the "OneLove" campaign.

“I thought it was a nice expression from Germany," Klaassen told a news conference at the Dutch training camp in Qatar hours after the German protest.

“Of course, we were also thinking about making a statement as a group. It has to be done in a good and catchy way. Germany has found an original way to express their point of view.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.

