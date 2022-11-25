Those with good memories will remember Neymar was the centre of attention ahead of the 2018 Fifa World Cup as he recovered in time from a serious foot injury ahead of the tournament in Russia.
Neymar’s injury overshadows Richarlison’s stunning double as Brazil announce arrival at World Cup
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images
What is a Fifa World Cup without some Neymar injury drama.
The Brazilian talisman departed Qatar's Lusail Stadium after their 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday night in tears and genuine fears that his competition may be over after he sprained his ankle after a challenge from Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic.
After the challenge, Neymar tried to continue playing, but felt the effects and was replaced by Manchester United attacker Antony in the 80th minute. He looked distraught on the bench.
Reports indicated the 30-year-old Paris Saint-Germain playmaker made his way back to the team bus without the help of crutches or a protective boot. Now coach Tite and the nation face an anxious wait to find out the extent of his injury.
It was a familiar sight that brought back painful memories of 2014 on home soil when Colombia’s Juan Zuniga damaged his fractured vertebra to end his tournament in the quarterfinal stage.
Those with good memories will remember Neymar was the centre of attention ahead of the 2018 Fifa World Cup as he recovered in time from a serious foot injury ahead of the tournament in Russia.
Neymar shared the headlines with Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison, whose stunning brace helped Seleção announce themselves as genuine contenders for this tournament, one they are under pressure to win.
Neymar will remain in the headlines for the next 24 hours, but the man of Thursday night was Richarlison, whose spectacular second goal was the toast of Doha.
It will be a contender for "goal of the tournament" and draw the attention of fans during the voting process for the "Puskas Award".
Even in a worst-case Neymar scenario, coach Tite can call on the attacking talents of Vinicius Jnr, Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony, Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.
On Thursday Raphinha was a constant threat on the right wing, Richarlison caused Serbia all sorts of problems down the middle and Neymar enjoyed attacking freedom.
Antony, Rodrygo and Gabriel Jesus were introduced in the second half to add more attack, but also deserving of credit were Thiago Silva and Marquinhos for their leadership in central defence.
Then there was Casemiro, who was immense in central midfield and will be expected to stay in good shape as they look to avoid the potential banana skin of Switzerland on Monday.
For Serbia, it is back to the proverbial drawing board. They face a must-win situation in their Monday game against equally desperate Cameroon.
After the match, teammates Antony and Fred were delighted for two-goal hero Richarlison.
“I’m so happy for him,” Antony told Fifa+.
“He’s a great guy. He deserves it. That’s Richarlison. You give him a chance, he scores. You should see him in training. He shoots from anywhere and everywhere, all sorts of angles. He’s an incredible player.
“His performance was outstanding,” added Fred.
“I want to congratulate him. It’s not easy on your World Cup debut, but he scored two goals. The most important thing is that we got the victory. It was a great performance.”
Mahlatse Mphahlele is in Doha as a guest of SuperSport.
TimesLIVE
