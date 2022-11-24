Kane fit to face US, says England manager Southgate
England captain Harry Kane has been given the all clear to face the US in England's World Cup Group B clash in Al Khor on Friday after shaking off an ankle knock, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed.
Kane took a blow to his ankle just before half time in England's opening 6-2 win over Iran on Monday and was substituted late in the second half.
He had scans on Wednesday but Southgate said there was no serious damage and the striker was fit to face the Americans.
“He's good. He's worked a little bit more individually today, but he'll be back in with the team tomorrow and all good for the game,” Southgate told ITV in an interview.
“We just checked him out just to see. I think, sometimes, when you're treating things, it's important to know exactly what is there and that was all good.
“It's not so much the ankle, it's more the foot. It was a poor challenge, really, but I think it's one that, fortunately, we've got away with reasonably lightly.”
Kane has scored 51 goals for England and needs just two more to equal Wayne Rooney's record so his absence would have been a major blow to their chances in Qatar.
“I was [holding my breath] when he went down on the pitch, but once he'd carried on playing, everything has been good,” said Southgate, whose side will qualify for the last-16 with a game to spare if they beat the US.
US goalkeeper Matt Turner needs no reminder of the threat Bukayo Saka poses to his country's hopes of springing a surprise in their clash on Friday.
New Jersey-born Turner joined Premier League leaders Arsenal from MLS side New England Revolution in June and gets to sharpen his game against 21-year-old Saka every day in training. So he was not the least bit surprised as Saka scored twice in England's romp against Iran, a few hours before Turner and his team mates drew 1-1 with Wales.
“I think it's pretty clear. He's one of the young stars of world football,” Turner, who has started four Europa League games for Arsenal where he is understudy to England squad member Aaron Ramsdale, said at the US training headquarters at Al Rayyan sports complex on Wednesday.
“He's a top player and I think you don't need me to tell anybody on our team how much of a threat he poses in the game.
“He's scoring goals in a variety of ways. He's really developed maturity, he's become stronger from what I understand. He can change any game he takes part in.”
Turner, who only took up soccer aged 14 as a way of helping his main pursuits of basketball and baseball, is one of several players on the US squad who play, or have played, in England so there will be no surprises at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Midfield talisman Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), defenders Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream (both Fulham), Tyler Adams (Leeds United) and Josh Sargent (Norwich City), were all in the starting line-up against Wales. So was former Arsenal starlet Yunus Musah, 19, who played for England's age group teams before deciding to switch his allegiance to the US.