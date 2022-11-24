Kane fit to face US, says England manager Southgate

England captain Harry Kane has been given the all clear to face the US in England's World Cup Group B clash in Al Khor on Friday after shaking off an ankle knock, manager Gareth Southgate confirmed.

Kane took a blow to his ankle just before half time in England's opening 6-2 win over Iran on Monday and was substituted late in the second half.

He had scans on Wednesday but Southgate said there was no serious damage and the striker was fit to face the Americans.

“He's good. He's worked a little bit more individually today, but he'll be back in with the team tomorrow and all good for the game,” Southgate told ITV in an interview.